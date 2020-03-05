Seco spins 3.5-inch Ryzen Embedded SBC plus a managed Linux distro

Seco unveiled a Linux-ready, 3.5-inch “SBC-C90” with a Ryzen V1000 or R1000, 2x GbE, and 4x DP++ ports. It also launched a Yocto-based Edgehog OS with containers, OTA updates, and remote management that runs on an upcoming SoloX based SBC-C23.



Last week at Embedded World, Seco announced an SBC-C90 board based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 SoCs. The Italian embedded firm also launched a subscription-based, managed Linux distribution called Edgehog OS that runs on several of its SBCs including an “under development” i.MX6 SoloX based SBC-C23 (see farther below). Finally, Seco unveiled two compute modules based on the Ryzen Embedded R1000 and AMD’s Epyc Embedded 3000, respectively, which we hope to cover in the coming days.



Udoo Bolt Gear

Seco previously introduced a COMe-B75-CT6 COM Express Type 6 Compact module supporting the V1000. It also has some Ryzen Embedded experience via its Udoo open hardware project with its V1000-based, 120 x 120mm Udoo Bolt SBC.

Just prior to Embedded World, the Udoo project teased an Udoo Bolt Gear “mini-computer toolkit” based on the Udoo Bolt designed for home-entertainment, gaming, and smart home applications. The metal-clad computer will come with a WiFi/Bluetooth module and extensive documentation, including YouTube videos. No pricing, availability, or other details were mentioned.



SBC-C90

The SBC-C90 is aimed at digital signage, edge computing, gaming, HMI, and industrial automation. It’s only the second 3.5-inch Ryzen Embedded board we’ve seen after Ibase’s IB918. There have been a few other Ryzen-based SBCs using different form factors, such as the 4×4, NUC-like Sapphire NP-FP5 and BP-FP5, which both support the V1000 and R1000, and EEPD’s ProFive NUCR and ProFive NUCV, which offer the R1000 and V1000, respectively.







SBC-C90, front and back

Ryzen Embedded V1000 models, all of which are available with the SBC-C90

Ryzen Embedded R1000 models supported by the SBC-C90

SBC-C90 block diagram

Processor — AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 with Radeo Bega GPUs up to 11 compute units (see charts above)

Memory — Up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM at 2400MHz or 3200MHz, depending on the model’ opt. ECC RAM

Storage: MicroSD slot (combined with mini-SIM) 2x SATA with SATA power connector NVMe available via M.2 M-Key (see expansion below)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports; wireless via M.2 E- or B-key (see below)

Display/media I/O: 4x DisplayPort++ for up to 4096 x 2160 (only 3x work with R1000) eDP for up to 3840 x 2160 LVDS up to 1920 x 1200 4x (V1000) or 3x (R1000) independent displays Audio line-out, mic, S/PDIF out headers with HD audio codec

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 host ports 2x USB 2.0 headers 2x RS232/422/485 headers 8x GPIO; 2x I2C; fan, front, and anti-tamper headers

Expansion M.2 M-key 2280/2260 (PCIe x4) with NVMe support M.2 B-key 2242/3042 for wireless M.2 E-key 2230 Mini-SIM slot combined with microSD slot

Other features — optional TPM 1.2 or 2.0; RTC with battery

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C; -40 to 85°C will be available “only for future SoCs in extended temperature range and with TDP ≤25W”

Power — 12-24V DC input

Dimensions — 146 x 102mm (3.5-inch)

Operating system — Ubuntu Linux; Windows 10

The SBC-C90 runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on all four V1000 models and the first two R1000 parts (see charts below). It’s unclear if it will eventually support the newly announced, dual-core R1102G and the R1305G models, which have 6W TDP and 8-10W TDPs, respectively.The SBC-C90 supports up to 32GB DDR4 and offers dual SATA connectors. NVMe is supported on the M-2 M-key slot, and there are also M.2 B-key and M.2 E-key slots for wireless and other peripherals. A mini-SIM slot shares space with the microSD slot.Coastline ports include 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and a whopping 4x DisplayPort++ ports. Headers are available for audio I/O, 2x serial, 2x I2C, and GPIO. There appears to be a 12-24V input although it’s possible its either/or. There’s also an RTC, optional TPM, and 0 to 60°C support.Specifications listed for the SBC-C90 include:



Edgehog OS

Managed, subscription-based embedded Linux distributions with container support and OPA updates appear to be trending these days. Seco’s new Yocto Project based Edgehog OS follows other similar efforts such as Toradex’s Torizon and Siemens’ alternative binary version of its Mentor Embedded Linux, which replaces MEL’s Yocto foundation with a self-contained, binary Debian image.







Edgehog OS update screen

(click image to enlarge)





Sense-D01

Edgehog is described as a subscription-based IIoT-as-a-service platform with remote management services. The Docker-compatible industrial distro offers OTA updates, geolocalization, cloud connectivity, a container runtime, remote control, a telemetry agent, predictive maintenance, security features, and cloud APIs. Other services include hardware integration and customization, as well as “machine learning on the edge.”

Edgehog provides continuously support via security patches and stability updates. The distro’s Device Manager includes a web control panel and APIs for third-party integration.

Seco also launched a similarly supported Micro Edgehog OS based on FreeRTOS designed for SoCs with Cortex-M MCUs. This also supports Seco’s newly announced, ESP32-based Sense-D01 sensor module.



SBC-C23

Edgehog does not appear to support the SBC-C90, at least for now. Seco lists three “optimized gateway” platforms for Edgehog: its Intel Apollo Lake based SBC-B68-eNUC, its i.MX8M Mini based SBC-C61, and a board that escaped our attention when it was announced a year ago: the i.MX6 SoloX based SBC-C23.







SBC-C23 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Like the SBC-C90, the 153 x 89.5mm SBC-C23 is still listed as under development. Although we’ve seen several compute modules based on the power-sipping, Cortex-A9/M4 i.MX6 SoloX, the only other SoloX-based SBC we’ve covered is the open-spec Udoo Neo from Seco’s Udoo project, which is included in our Linux hacker board catalogs . We now see we missed an earlier Seco SBC-B08 , which is now on back order, as well as InHand’s Fury-X SBC.

The SBC-C23, which normally runs Wind River Linux, is equipped with 1GB DDR3L, 8GB eMMC, and a microSD slot. There are 2x 10/100 Ethernet ports and optional WiFi/Bluetooth and LTE modules. The wireless modules are presumably hooked up via the M.2 E- and B-key slots, which are accompanied by a micro-SIM slot.

The SBC-C23 is further equipped with USB 2.0 host and USB micro-USB OTG ports plus optional single-channel LVDS. There are also a variety of serial, CAN, ADC, I2C, and PWM I/Os. The 12V board has an optional Li-ion battery and is available in extended and industrial temperature ranges.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the SBC-C90, SBC-C23, or Edgehog OS subscription. More information may be found in Seco’s Embedded World announcement and Edgehog OS announcement, as well as its SBC-C90, SBC-C23, and Edgehog OS product pages.