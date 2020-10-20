SDM-L signage system is first to taste Coffee Lake

Aaeon’s “ASDM-L-CFS” SDM-L form-factor signage module runs on 8th or 9th Gen Core CPUs with up to 32GB DDR4, GbE, 2x USB 3.2, 2x M.2, HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.2, and an optional enclosure.



Aaeon announced an ASDM-L-CFS module for signage and panel-PC devices that is claimed to be the first Intel SDM Large (SDM-L) module to support Intel’s socket-type 8th and 9th Gen Coffee Lake Core CPUs. The module is also claimed to be the first to support Intel’s Wireless vPro technology for remote management. The ASDM-L-CFS appears to be available in multiple configurations, including PCB-only, PCB with docking board and I/O bracket, and a full system with an ASDM-CRB-A11 enclosure.







ASDM-L-CFS with module inside (left) and out

(click images to enlarge)



The 175 x 100 x 20mm SDM-L form factor is a sleeker version of Intel’s OPS (Open Pluggable Specification). SDM-L is designed to offer easier upgrades by placing core signage computing components on a compact, removable module.

Other SDM-L modules include Nexcom’s 6th Gen Skylake based NDiS S538 and Axiomtek’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based SDM500L, which powers its ITC150WM panel PC. There is also a 100 x 60 x 20mm Intel SDM-Small (SDM-S) spec that Aaeon used on its 7th Gen Kaby Lake based ASDM-S-KBU module.

Aaeon does not list OS support for the ASDM-L-CFS, which likely runs Linux and Windows. The module is available with 8th (Coffee Lake) and 9th (Coffee Lake Refresh) Generation Intel Core, Pentium, and Celeron S-series processors with TDPs of up to 35W and clock rates up to 4.0GHz Turbo.

Aaeon supplies a choice of Intel H310 or Q370 chipsets. The latter supports up to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2 instead of Gen1 on the dual USB host ports.







ASDM-L-CFS PCB (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



— ADVERTISEMENT —



The ASDM-L-CFS ships with up to 32GB DDR4-2666 via dual channels. For storage, you get an M.2 B-key 2242 slot. There is also an M.2 E-key 2230 for wireless expansion. A GbE port supports Wake-on-LAN.

The ASDM-L-CFS supplies audio-enabled HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.2 outputs via the SDM-L edge connector. Aaeon makes no mention of resolution, but 4K is likely. There is also a watchdog, HW monitoring, and optional TPM 2.0.







ASDM-L-CFS PCB detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The ASDM-L-CFS runs on 12V DC AT/ATX power from the docking board via the edge connector. Aaeon estimates 72.96W power consumption at 12V/6.08A with a Core i7-9700TE at 100% loading. The system has a 0 to 55°C operating range with 0-90% non-condensing relative humidity resistance. A CPU cooler is optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ASDM-L-CFS. More information may be found in Aaeon’s announcement and product page.