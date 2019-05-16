Schedule set for Aug. 21 Embedded Linux Conference in San Diego

The Linux Foundation has posted a schedule for the Aug. 21-23 North American edition of the Embedded Linux Conference/Open Source Summit mash-up in San Diego. Early bird registration ends May 20.



As we noted in our preview of this year’s Linux Foundation events, the North American versions of the Embedded Linux Conference and Open Source Summit (formerly LinuxCon + CloudOpen + ContainerCon) have followed the European ELC lead in combining the events. Meanwhile, the previously collocated Open IoT Summit track has been discontinued.

The Linux Foundation has announced a full schedule of events, which will be held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on Aug. 21-23. Early bird registration for $800 (vs. $950 or $1,200) ends on May 20, and there are also cheaper academic and hobbyist discounts for $275.



Greg Kroah-Hartman

The keynote speakers include:

Nicole Forsgren, Researcher & Strategist, Google Cloud, speaking on DevOps

Jeff Clune, of the University of Wyoming and Senior Research Manager at Uber AI Labs, speaking on AI

Christina Dunbar-Hester of USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, speaking on diversity

Kairan Quazi, of Intel Labs’ Anticipatory Computing Lab, speaking on AI

Michele Gelfand of the University of Maryland, speaking on community culture

Greg Kroah-Hartman, Linux Kernel Developer and LF Fellow, speaking on the Linux Kernel

Chris Wright, VP and and CTO, Red Hat

There are 40 Embedded Linux Conference (ELC) presentations in the mix. Here, we’ve identified a few potential highlights:

Aug. 21: Challenges of using containers to run graphical embedded systems — Diego Rondini and Nicola la Glora, Kynetics — running X11 and Wayland apps inside Docker containers on Arm SoCs Adopting Linux on BMW — Helio Chissini de Castro, BMW — subtitled: The long road to integrate Linux as mainline platform

Aug. 22: IoT and stream processing — Eduardo Silva, Arm/Treasure Data — real-time IoT data analysis with stream processing on the edge Sensor and PWM control from Linux — Michael Anderson, The PTR Group — overcoming jitter, latency, and I/O mishaps when using gyros, accelerometers, IMUs, range finders, and camera-based vision on autonomous systems

Aug. 23: Make Linux the cornerstone of your digital building with Eclipse VOLTTRON — Frederic Desbiens, Eclipse Foundation and Jereme Haack, Pacific Northwest National Lab — an open source distributed control and sensing software platform for smart buildings Wear estimation for devices with eMMC flash memory — Marcel Ziswiler, Toradex — monitoring flash usage on the block level to make more accurate lifetime estimations and provide feedback for storage-related optimizations



Other co-located events, tutorials and workshops will be offered on the two days prior to the event, including an Open Source in Gaming Day, Tracing Summit, Linux Security Summit, OpenPOWER Summit, State of the (LF) Edge workshop and Machine Learning Summit. There will also be an attendee reception on the USS Midway.



Further information

The Embedded Linux Conference/Open Source Summit North America will be held Aug. 21-23 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. The Linux Foundation’s announcement may be found here and the full schedule is here. Registration information — early bird reg ends May 20 — may be found here.

