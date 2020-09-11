Schedule posted for virtual Embedded Linux Conference Europe

The Linux Foundation announced its schedule for its Oct. 26-29 Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020 Virtual Experience. Registration is $50.



Keynotes and presentation listings have been posted for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020 Virtual Experience, scheduled for Oct. 26-29. Like the North American edition, held June 29 to July 2, this is an online-only event with registration discounted to $50. The event was originally scheduled to be held in Dublin, Ireland.

Keynote speakers include Andrew Wafaa, Director, Open Source Communities, Arm & Chair, at the Yocto Project, as well as Liz Rice, VP, Open Source Engineering, at Aqua Security. Other keynotes include one from real-time Linux guru Thomas Gleixner, CTO at Linutronix.







Andrew Wafaa (left) and Liz Rice



Getting a Time of Flight camera working in Linux, the full story from kernel to user space — Bogdan Togorean, Analog Devices

Advanced Systemd for the embedded use-case — Jeremey Rosen, Smile

Challenges of using V4L2 to capture and process video sensor images — Eugen Hristev, Microchip

Linux on RISC-V with open hardware — Drew Fustini, BeagleBoard.org Foundation

LiblIO: a library for interfacing with Linux IIO devices — Dan Nechita, Analog Devices

Using Visual Studio Code for embedded development — Michael Opdenacker, Bootlin

Board farm APIs for automated testing of embedded Linux — Tim Bird, Sony

Share system resources on multi-processor system — Lionel Debieve, STMicroelectronics

Software update solutions for Yocto and OpenEmbedded — Leon Anavi, Konsulko Group

U-Boot: porting and maintaining a bootloader for a multimedia SoC family — Neil Armstrong, BayLibre SAS

The following is a sampling of some sessions that may interest embedded Linux developers:



Further information

Registration is open for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020 Virtual Experience, to be held Oct. 26-29. The standard price is $50, with some further discounts available. More information may be found in the Linux Foundation’s announcement and the schedule and registration pages.