SBCs and compact embedded PCs run Linux on Ryzen Embedded

EEPD’s Linux-ready “ProFive NUCR” SBC and “Box-NUCR” embedded PC based on it are built around AMD’s Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoC. The products follow the similar, but V1000-based ready “ProFive NUCV” and “Box-NUCV” released earlier this year.



In mid-November, EEPD (or E.E.P.D.) announced an AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 based Box-NUCR embedded computer built in Germany that runs Ubuntu. The Box-NUCR, which is based on a separately available ProFive NUCR SBC, was promoted this week by AMD as part of an Ryzen Embedded open ecosystem of R1000 and V1000-based mini-PCs and compact embedded computers that also includes new OnLogic and ASRock systems. AMD’s ecosystem encompasses a similar Ryzen Embedded V1000 based Box-NUCV and ProFive NUCV SBC that were announced in February (see farther below.)







ProFive NUCR (left) and Box-NUCR

(click images to enlarge)





Simply NUC

Sequoia

AMD’s ecosystem also includes Simply NUC’s V1000 based Sequoia computer, which we covered last month. This appears to be a rebranded version of the Box-NUCV, but with a chassis that looks more like the Box-NUCR.



ProFive NUCR and Box-NUCR

The 101.6 x 101.6mm ProFive NUCR SBC runs Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or Windows 10 on a choice of two dual-core, quad-thread Ryzen Embedded R1000 SoCs: the 2.4GHz/3.3GHz R1505G and the 2.6GHz/3.5GHz R1606G. They both have Vega GPUs with triple 4K display clocked to 1.0GHz and 1.2GHz, respectively.

The ProFive NUCR supports 4GB to 32GB DDR4 and offers a microSD slot. More storage is available via a powered SATA III interface and an M.2 M-key 2242 slot for NVMe or SATA SSDs. An M.2 B-Key 3042 slot is accompanied by a SIM card slot for 4G but can also be configured for more SSD or NVMe storage. There’s also an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for more wireless options.







ProFive NUCR, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The SBC provides 2x mini-DP++ ports with [email protected] video and HDR. Other features include 3x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2x GbE with IEEE 1588 support, and 2x COM (RS-232 and RS-485/232) ports. You also get an audio I/O jack, LEDs, and 2x 3.3V GPIOs.

The ProFive NUCR has a 0 to 60°C operating range, with other ranges available upon request. It also supports a maximum relative humidity of 95 percent @ 40°C. There’s an automotive friendly 8-32VDC input and a health monitoring system with a controllable fan, hardware monitoring, and a watchdog timer.







ProFive NUCR block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



There was slightly less detail on the 117 x 113 x 44mm Box-NUCR, but it matches the specs of the internal ProFive NUCR SBC inside. The only difference we saw was that the rear USB port supports EEPD’s optional EM I/O modules , with options including CAN, GPIO, ADC, relay, LTE/UMTS, and more.



ProFive NUCV and Box-NUCV

The ProFive NUCV, which acts as the mainboard for the Box-NUCV computer, appears to be the same as the ProFive NUCR except that it adds a USB 2.0 port. It also features a more powerful Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC. You get a choice of all four V1000 models, including the dual-core, 4-thread V1202B and three quad-core, octa-thread models up to the 3.35/3.8GHz V1807B. The latter has a Vega GPU with 11 Vega graphics compute units rather than eight on the other models.







ProFive NUCV

(click image to enlarge)







Box-NUCV

(click images to enlarge)



The Box-NUCV has the same 119.2 x 116.4 x 46.5mm dimensions as Simply NUC’s Sequoia, but as noted, has a Box-NUCR-like design. The system is available with optional 4G and WiFi/BT modules and has a USB port that supports EEPD’s EM I/O modules.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ProFive NUCR SBC and Box-NUCR embedded computer. The ProFive NUCV SBC and Box-NUCV are available at an undisclosed price. (Simply NUC’s Sequoia, which is based on the Box-NUCV starts at $689.) More information may be found in EEPD’s Box-NUCR announcement and its product pages for the ProFive NUCR, BoxPC-NUCR, ProFive NUCV, and Box-NUCV.