SBC runs Yocto or Debian on STM32MP1 SoC

i2SOM offers its PanGu SBC based on ST’s dual-core STM32MP1 series SoC. It supports both Yocto and Debian and provides 1GB DRAM, HDMI, Ethernet, LCD, USB OTG, USB Host, TF Card, audio and other interfaces.



i2SOM has unveiled its PanGu SBC based on the STMicroelectronics (ST) STM32MP1 series SoC. The PanGu Board uses the STM32MP157AAA3 version of the SoC series. This version combines a 650MHz Arm dual-core Cortex-A7 core and 209MHz Cortex-M4 coprocessor with an FPU, MPU, and DSP instructions.

The PanGu Board integrates HDMI, 1000Mbps Ethernet, LCD, USB OTG, USB Host, TF Card, audio and other interfaces. The 70 mm × 105.5mm form factor board is designed for applications including industrial systems, the IoT, portable consumer electronics, automotive electronics and others. The PanGu supports Yocto Linux as well as the Jessie version of Debian.







PanGu SBC

We’ve seen two boards based on the STM32MP1 SoC so far this year, including the Avenger96 SBC, a sandwich-style 96Boards CE Extended SBC from Arrow and the SOM-STM32MP157, a tiny COM module from Kontron.

Memory on the PanGu includes 16-bit DDR3L DRAM up to 1GB, 8-bit eMMC flash, Quad=SPI NOR flash and support for MicroSD. For display support the board provides a parallel RGB LCD interface with resolution support up to WXGA (1366×768), an MIPI DSI interface, support for resistive and capacitive touch panel and an HDMI Type A connector with audio output included.





PanGu SBC top view

PanGU SBC bottom view

USB support is provided via 1x USB 2.0 OTG that supports device and host mode, using a Micro Type-AB connector. There’s also 2x USB Host interfaces using at Type A connector. Camera support is offered via an 8-bit parallel camera interface. The PanGu board sports 1x red LED for system power and 2x blue LEDs for users. You also get a 3.5mm stereo headphone jack and support for microphone input. Debug access is available through the boards’ JTAG/SWD and TTL debug ports.

The PanGu is powered either from 5V DC and supports USB or 3.81mm terminal block supplies. Support for CR1225 batteries for backup is also provided. Expansion on the PanGu board is available via an 80-pin board-to-board connector.



Further information

More information can be found on i2SOM’s PanGu product page and on i2SOM’s Wiki (Chinese language only). The PanGu is available for purchase from Taobao for the currently listed price on RMB 319 RMB (approx. $46.38 US.). The price has apparently dropped significantly since June 25. In the post on that date from CNXSoft post that alerted us to this news, the price of the PanGu board at that time was 499 RMB (approx. $72.50 US).