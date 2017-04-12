SBC offers choice of i.MX6 UL or ULL, starting at $25

MYIR’s 70 x 55mm MYS-6ULX SBC runs Linux 4.1.15 on the i.MX6 UL or new i.MX6 ULL, offering -40 to 85°C support or WiFi, respectively.



MYIR, which has built SBCs based on the TI AM437x (Rico Board) and Zynq-7000 (Z-turn Board), among others, has announced what appears to be the first SBC to offer both NXP’s low power, Cortex-A7 i.MX6 UltraLite (UL) and the newer, more affordable i.MX6 ULL SoC. Each model of the MYS-6ULX SBC is identical except for the processor and one special feature provided by each: The i.MX6 UL version has -40 to 85°C support instead of 0 to 70°C, and the i.MX6 ULL model features a USB-powered WiFi radio.







MYS-6ULX-IOT (left) and MYS-6ULX-IND

(click image to enlarge)



The MYS-6ULX is notable for its small, 70 x 55mm footprint and low price. When purchased in single units with the minimum 256MB each of DDR3 and NAND flash, the MYS-6ULX-IOT with the 528MHz i.MX6 ULL costs $24.80, and the MYS-6ULX-IND with the up to 696MHz i.MX6 UL costs $26.80.

MYIR does not appear to offer open source licensing, but it provides extensive documentation, including schematics. The Chinese firm also supplies a well-provisioned, open source Linux BSP with a 4.1.15 kernel and either Debian or Yocto Project with ported Qt. The company is also bundling a demo app showcasing Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service. In addition, there’s a similarly 70 x 55mm baseboard that connects to the SBC via dual 20-pin expansion connectors.







MYS-6ULX SBC (left) and block diagram for i.MX6 ULL SoC

(click images to enlarge)



NXP is offering the i.MX6 UL and its pin compatible and almost identical i.MX6 ULL sibling in a variety of 14 x 14mm, 0.8 mm ball pitch, 289 MAPBGA (PDF) packages with slightly different features. The block diagrams suggest that the packages offer 256MB each of DDR3 and NAND flash, but the photos show the memory in separate modules.

MYIR is the first vendor we’ve seen to pass along all the optional iMX6 UL and ULL variants, although only to volume customers. There are four SoC variants for the i.MX6 UL, two of which can handle 696MHz as well as the base 528MHz clock rate, and there are three for the i.MX6 ULL, all at 528MHz. For single-unit purchases, you’re limited to the highest end model in either case, each of which is the third from the left listed in the charts on the MYS-6ULX product page hardware tab.







MYS-6ULX-IOT (left) and MYS-6ULX-IND block diagrams

(click images to enlarge)



The optional SoC versions have fewer interfaces for some I/O connections. There’s also one model that’s listed last on the i.MX6 UL chart that is identical to the default high-end model, but offers additional security features while limiting the clock rate to 528MHz. Our feature table farther below refers only to the two default, single-unit models.

MYIR’s a la carte approach to the i.MX6 ULL differs somewhat from the various COMs that have shipped with the SoC. Variscite recently re-released its DART-6UL module with a new DART-6UL v1.2 COM that adds support for the i.MX6 ULL in addition to the UL, and also supports the new 696MHz clock rate. Toradex, meanwhile, has built an entirely new, SODIMM style Colibri iMX6ULL COM based only roughly on its earlier i.MX6-based Colibri i.MX6. iWave has taken yet another approach, re-releasing its i.MX6 UL based iW-RainboW-G18M COM as a iW-RainboW-G18M-SM SKU that offers only the i.MX6 ULL.

NXP’s i.MX6 ULL is itself almost identical to the i.MX6 UL except for costing less and offering improved power management with lower-powered sleep modes. There are also some minor I/O changes such as multi-channel audio, improved 24-bit CSI, and e-reader support. The IoT-oriented SoCs both have single Cortex-A7 cores and 2D PXP video co-processors. (For more details, see our coverage of the Colibri iMX6ULL COM.)



Inside the MYS-6ULX

The MYS-6ULX supports up to 2GB of DDR3 and up to 1GB of NAND. There’s a microSD slot, as well as 4GB of eMMC onboard that is not currently available for user storage. The board provides a 24-bit RGB LCD interface with optional 4.3- and 7-inch touchscreens, complete with driver source code.







MYS-6ULX-IOT (left) and MYS-6ULX-IND detail views, each showing part of bottom side of board underneath

(click images to enlarge)







MYB-6ULX baseboard top-mounted on MYS-6ULX, from two angles

(click images to enlarge)



There’s a Fast Ethernet port, and as noted, a USB-based WiFi radio on the IOT (i.MX6 ULL) model. This does not appear to use either the USB host or OTG ports. A debug connector is available along with the pair of 20-pin expansion connectors. An optional camera module is also available that hooks into the connector’s 8-bit camera interface.There were few details about the unpriced MYB-6ULX baseboard, which unlike the MYS-6ULX SBC itself, is not yet available for order. The MYB-6ULX appears to have the same 70 x 55mm dimensions as the MYS-6ULX. Real-world interfaces appear to be limited to an Ethernet port, a micro-USB port and a pair of barrel jacks.

Specifications listed for the MYS-6ULX (both the MYS-6ULX-IND and MYS-6ULX-IOT) include:

Processor — NXP i.MX6 UL (MYS-6ULX-IND with MCIMX6G2CVM05AA SoC model) or i.MX6 ULL (MYS-6ULX-IOT with MCIMX6Y2DVM05AA); 1x Cortex-A7 @ up to 696MHz or 528MHz, respectively

Memory/storage: 256MB DDR3, expandable to 2GB 256MB NAND, expandable to 512MB or 1GB MicroSD slot Reserved 4GB onboard eMMC

Wireless — USB-based 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n with antenna (MYS-6ULX-IOT only)

Networking — 10/100 Ethernet port

Display: 24-bit RGB LCD interface with touch support Optional 4.3- (resistive) and 7-inch (resistive or capacitive) touchscreens

Other I/O: USB 2.0 host port Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port Debug connector 2x 20-pin expansion headers — (1x Ethernet, 8x UARTs, 4x I2C, 2x CAN, 4x SPI, 8x ADC, 4x PWM, 2x I2S, 1x 8-bit camera, 1x JTAG, up to 46x GPIOs)

Other features — 3x LEDs (2x user); reset and user buttons; optional MYB-6ULX baseboard

Power — 5V DC input

Operating temperature — 0 to 70°C (MYS-6ULX-IOT); -40 to 85°C (MYS-6ULX-IND)

Dimensions — 70 x 55mm

Operating system — Linux 4.1.15 (Debian with Alexa demo or Yocto Project with ported Qt)



Further information

MYIR’s MYS-6ULX is available for pre-order at $26.80 for the MYS-6ULX-IND and $24.80 for the MYS-6ULX-IOT in single unit pricing. Volume orders and customizations are available. No shipment dates were listed. More information can be found at MTIR’s MYS-6ULX product page.

