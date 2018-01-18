SBC kit runs Linux on a quad -A53 i.MX8M SoC

CompuLab released details and pricing for its “SBC-iMX8 Evaluation Kit.” The sandwich-style SBC includes an i.MX8M-based CL-SOM-iMX8 module, and provides WiFi, BT, GbE, USB 3.0, PCIe, HDMI 2.0, and more.



Earlier this week when we reported on CompuLab’s CL-SOM-iMX8 computer-on-module, there were only a few details on the board’s SBC-iMX8 Evaluation Kit. Now, Compulab has posted a product page and a price, which for single units including the COM, start at $415.







SBC-iMX8 Evaluation Kit

(click image to enlarge)





CL-SOM-iMX8

The SBC-iMX8 Evaluation Kit’s carrier board is supported with Gerbers, schematics, and layout files. It competes directly with Variscite’s VAR-DT8MCustomBoard SBC/carrier, which was recently announced with its DART-MX8M module.

The SBC-iMX8 kit ships with CompuLab’s SODIMM-style CL-SOM-iMX8 COM. The 68 x 42mm COM runs Yocto Linux or Android on dual- or quad-core versions of NXP’s 1.5GHz, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M, which features a Vivante GC7000Lite GPU and 4K HDR-ready VPU. There’s also a 266MHz Cortex-M4 MCU.

The CL-SOM-iMX8 module is further equipped with 4GB LPDDR4, 4GB to 64GB eMMC, a GbE controller, as well as optional 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1/BLE. The 204-pin edge connector expresses a wide variety of interfaces ranging from HDMI 2.0 to PCIe.



SBC-iMX8 Evaluation Kit details

The 160 x 136 x 22mm SBC-iMX8 carrier board is available in the same three temperature ranges as the CL-SOM-iMX8, ranging up to -40 to 85°C, and offers similar shock (50G/20ms) and vibration (20G/0-600Hz) resistance. There’s a wide-range 8-18V power input, as well as 3.3V digital I/O voltage.

The SBC-iMX8 includes a full-size SD slot to augment the CL-SOM-iMX8’s optional eMMC. A GbE port is available along with an antenna for the module’s optional WiFi/BT chip. There’s also a full-size mini-PCIe slot and micro-SIM card socket to support a cellular modem.







SBC-iMX8 carrier board

(click image to enlarge)



Media interfaces include an HDMI 2.0a port for up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz. Optional packages include either an LVDS interface at up to 1920 x 1080 or a Parallel RGB FPC connector at up to 1920 x 1200 with resistive touch that supports an optional 5-inch, 800 x 480 Startec KD050C touchpanel.

Standard features include a MIPI-CSI 2×12 B2B connector compatible with an optional LI-OV5640-MIPI-AF camera module. You also get 3.5mm SPDIF input and output jacks, as well as optional analog stereo output and line-in jacks and codec.







CL-SOM-iMX8 block diagram (left) and SBC-iMX8 block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The SBC-iMX8 provides 3x USB 3.0 host ports, a micro-USB 3.0 OTG port, and either a micro-USB based serial debug port or an ultra-mini serial debug connector, depending on which optional feature combo you select. A JTAG header is also available along with USB and serial cables.

The board is further equipped with an RJ11 based RS485 port, an RS232 ultra-mini serial connector, and 2x UART headers. Additional interfaces include 34x GPIO, 2x I2C, and an SPI header. An RTC with coin-cell battery helps keep you sync’d to reality.



Further information

The SBC-iMX8 Evaluation Kit is available now with the CL-SOM-iMX8 module starting at $415 in single units, with volume discounts. More information may be found on CompuLab’s SBC-iMX8 Evaluation Kit product page.

