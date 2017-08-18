SBC expands on 2GHz Rockchip RK3399 with eye-popping feature list

Videostrong’s new SBC runs Android 7.1 or Ubuntu on the RK3399 with 2GB RAM plus GbE, WiFi, BT, HDMI 2.0, DP 1.2, MIPI-CSI, USB 3.0, and mini-PCIe.



Shenzhen-based Android set-top box maker Videostrong has released a “VS-RD-RK3399” development kit built around the Rockchip RK3399. The OEM focused single-board computer sells for $250 individually, but can be had for $149 in 1,000+ OEM volumes. The kit is available in otherwise identical Android 7.1 and Ubuntu with Linux 4.4.55 SKUs, with the latter drawing on Rockchip’s increasingly capable Linux support.







VS-RD-RK3399, front and back





The high-end Rockchip RK3399 features two server-class Cortex-A72 cores clocked to up to 2.0GHz, as well as four Cortex-A53 at up to 1.42GHz. The SoC has appeared in a Theobroma RK3399-Q7 Qseven module and T-Firefly’s open-spec Firefly-RK3399 SBC. In fact, as noted by the CNXSoft story that alerted us to the VS-RD-RK3399, the board’s feature set is remarkably similar to that of the Firefly-RK3399. We noticed that even some of the detail diagrams share the same design (see below).

The only differences we saw aside from minor chip sourcing variations is that the VS-RD-RK3399 lacks the Firefly-RK3399’s M.2 slot, and it offers all four USB 2.0 host ports on the coastline instead of only providing two real-world 2.0 ports. Otherwise it’s identical, although the board layout differs considerably. No dimensions were listed, but it appears to be much like the 124 x 93mm Firefly-RK3399.







VS-RD-RK3399 (left) and in acrylic case with antennas





Like the Firefly-RK3399, the VS-RD-RK3399 boasts a feature list that’s as strong as any ARM development board on the planet. The board ships with 2-4GB DDR3, and the spec list suggests you can also use LPDDR3 or LPDDR4. Other features include 16GB or 32GB eMMC 5.1 and a microSD slot.

Standout features include HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports for up to 4K resolution, as well as MIPI-DSI and eDP. The SBC offers dual MIPI-CSI and a single DVP interface for simultaneous dual camera hook-ups. There are also a variety of audio interfaces including a 3.5mm jack and S/PDIF.







VS-RD-RK3399 detail view





In addition to the 4x USB 2.0 ports, you get two USB 3.0 ports, including a Type-C port. For communications, Videostrong provides a GbE port and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.1 BLE radios with antennas. A mini-PCIe slot and SIM card slot support LTE.

A 42-pin expansion interface is available, along with IR, RTC, serial debug, and more. An acrylic case is also part of the deal.

Specifications listed for the VS-RD-RK3399 include:

Processor — Rockchip RK3399 (2x Cortex-A72 cores @ up to 2.0GHz, 4x Cortex-A53 cores at up to 1.42GHz); 28nm fab; Mali-T864 GPU

Memory: 2GB or 4GB DDR3 RAM 16GB or 32GB eMMC 5.1 flash MicroSD slot

Display: HDMI 2.0 port with audio for up to [email protected] DisplayPort 1.2 with audio for up to [email protected] MIPI-DSI (dual-channel) at up to 2560×[email protected] eDP 1.3 (4-lane) Dual simultaneous displays

Camera 2x MIPI-CSI (up to 13MP or dual 8MP) DVP (up to 5MP)

Audio: 3.5mm analog audio I/O jack SPDIF output Mic input Speaker output at 1.8W 2x speaker with 1.5W per channel I2S (8-channel) HDMI and DP (see Display above)

Wireless: 802.11b/g/n/ac 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band 2×2 MIMO (Broadcom AP6356S) Bluetooth 4.1 with BLE SIM card slot IR receiver module with self-defined IR remote

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port (Realtek RTL8211E)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 host ports (1x Type-C, 1x standard) 4x USB 2.0 host (2x ports, 2x interfaces) Serial console debug 42-pin expansion header (SPI/UART, 2x ADC, 2x I2C, I2S, 2x GPIO, line-out, speaker)

Expansion — Mini-PCIe slot for optional LTE module

Other features — Power, reset, recover, upgrade buttons; RTC with battery support; LEDs

Power — 12V, 3A (via DC jack)

Operating system — Android 7.1 or Linux 4.4.55



