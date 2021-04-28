Sandwich-style SBCs extend i.MX8M and i.MX8M Mini

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Forlinx’s sandwich-style OKMX8MM-C SBC and OKMX8MQ-C SBC run Linux on the i.MX8M Mini and i.MX8M Quad, respectively. Common features include GbE, mini-PCIe, MIPI-DSI/CSI, and extensive audio I/O.



Baoding City, China based Forlinx manufactures a variety of Arm/Linux compute modules, which it often supports with carrier boards to create sandwich-style SBCs. The company does not announce its products, but the OKMX8MM-C SBC and OKMX8MQ-C SBC are showcased on the home page and appear to be relatively new.







OKMX8MM-C SBC (left) and OKMX8MQ-C SBC

(click images to enlarge)



The OKMX8MM-C is built around the company’s i.MX8M Mini based FETMX8MM-C module, which we covered in 2019. The OKMX8MQ-C extends the i.MX8M Quad powered FETMX8MQ-C module, which we cover farther below. Earlier NXP-based products from Forlinx include the sandwich-style Forlinx i.MX6 SBC , based on the Forlinx i.MX6 COM, and more recent OK1028A-C SBC, built around the NXP LS1028A driven FET1028A-C module.



OKMX8MM-C SBC

The OKMX8MM-C offers provides Linux 4.14.78 with Qt 5.10.1 or Android 9.0 to run on the quad -A53, 1.8GHz i.MX8M Mini by way of the 56 x 36mm FETMX8MM-C module. NXP’s Mini, which also has a 400MHz Cortex-M4 MCU and GCNanoUltra (3D) and GC320 (2D) graphics cores, is limited to HD resolution.



FETMX8MM-C

The module and SBC are equipped with 2GB DDR3 and 8GB eMMC. The SBC adds a microSD slot and some QSPI NOR flash plus Gigabit Ethernet, micro-USB OTG, and 2x USB 2.0 host ports.

The OKMX8MM-C SBC provides a serial debug port and an optional module that extends the MIPI-DSI interface to supply an HDMI port and LVDS connector. Other major features include WiFi/BT with dual antenna connectors, a camera interface, and an RS-485 terminal plug.

For expansion, there is a mini-PCIe slot with an optional Huawei 4G module. A SIM card slot is also available.

The board takes advantage of the Mini’s considerable audio capabilities with audio in and out jacks, volume controls, and speaker, PDM, and SAI interfaces. The FETMX8MM-C module that drives the board also supports I2S, AC97, TDM, and S/PDIF.







OKMX8MM-C detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The OKMX8MM-C SBC provides JTAG, UARTs, I2C, SPI, and other features shown on the detail view above. The board has a 12V input jack with power switch, reset, and on/off buttons, as well as an RTC with a coin-cell battery.



OKMX8MQ-C SBC and FETMX8MQ-C

The FETMX8MQ-C that powers the OKMX8MQ-C SBC ships with a Linux 5.4.3+ image with Qt 5.13.2. Android 9.0 support is listed as TBD. The module’s quad -A53 i.MX8M Quad SoC has a lower clock rate than the Mini — the FETMX8MQ-C throttles it down from the 1.5GHz maximum to 1.3GHz. Yet, the Mini supports 4K video and the FETMX8MQ-C module offers dual display support with HDMI running at 4K and MIPI-DSI at HD simultaneously. The i.MX8M Quad also supplies a Cortex-M4 MCU and a Vivante GC7000 Lite GPU.







OKMX8MQ-C SBC rear detail view (left) and FETMX8MQ-C module

(click images to enlarge)



The 64 x 40mm FETMX8MQ-C module has a -40 to 85℃ operating range and is loaded with 2GB DDR4 and 8GB eMMC. The module has a GbE controller and support for USB 3.0 and dual PCIe 2.0. Media features include HDMI 2.0a up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz plus MIPI-DSI, 2x CSI, and digital audio features, among other I/O.

The OKMX8MQ-C SBC extends the module with a GbE, HDMI, micro-USB OTG, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x RS232 ports. You also get a microSD slot, a WiFi/Bluetooth module, and dual WiFi/BT antennas. Other media features include dual MIPI-CSI, single MIPI-DSI, audio in and out jacks, a speaker connector, and a couple of SAI interfaces.







OKMX8MQ-C detail view

(click image to enlarge)



For expansion, the board supplies a mini-PCIe slot with SIM card slot and dual 4G antenna mounts with an optional Huawei 4G modem. On the back is an M.2 slot that supports SSD modules.

The OKMX8MQ-C SBC is further equipped with a CAN terminal plug, and some UART, I2C, and SPI connectors. You also get 4x user keys, DIP switches, and an RTC with coin cell. The board has a 12VDC jack with on/off and reset buttons.



Further information

The OKMX8MM-C SBC and OKMX8MQ-C SBC appear to be available for order along with their compute modules. Pricing was undisclosed. More information may be found on the Forlinx product pages for the OKMX8MM-C SBC, the OKMX8MQ-C SBC, and the latter’s FETMX8MQ-C module.

