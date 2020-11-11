Ryzen V2000 shows up on SBCs, mini-PCs, and signage player

ASRock unveiled a “4×4-V2000” SBC and “iBOX-V2000” mini-PC based on it that feature AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000. Meanwhile, Ibase previewed a Mini-ITX SBC and signage player based on the V2000.



ASRock and Ibase have each announced several products based on AMD’s new Ryzen Embedded V2000 system-on-chip. ASRock’s 4×4-V2000M and 4×4-V2000V SBCs drive its new iBOX-V2000M and iBOX-V2000V computers, respectively. Ibase previewed a MI989 Mini-ITX board and SI-334 signage player with fewer details (see farther below).







4×4-V2000 (left) and iBOX-V2000

The ASRock and Ibase products join Adlink’s cExpress-AR COM Express Compact Type 6 module among the first V2000 based products. We also see that Congatec has announced a Conga-TCV2 Type-6 module, which we plan to cover soon.

AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 advances to 7nm-fabricated Zen 2 cores compared to the 14nm Zen 1 cores on the Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000. The V2000 doubles the multi-threaded performance-per-watt compared to the V1000 and offers up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance, claims AMD. Graphics performance is claimed to be 40 percent higher.







Ryzen Embedded V2000 major specs (left) and more detailed comparison

AMD announced two hexa-core and two octa-core models led by a V2748 with 2.9GHz base and 4.25GHz boost rates and a 35-54W TDP. Two of the models offer 10-25W TDPs. The Radeon graphics cores provide 6x or 8x CPU cores and up to 1.6GHz clock speeds.



4×4-V2000

No OS support was listed for ASRock’s 4.09 x 4.02-inch, 4×4-V2000M and 4×4-V2000V SBCs, which drive two iBOX-V2000 computers that list only Windows 10 (see farther below).

The SBCs follow ASRock’s V1000 based 4X4-V1000M, which acts as the mainboard for a 4X4 BOX-V1000M mini-PC. The company also offers an R1000 based 4X4-R1000M and 4X4-V1000V, which were originally announced as the NUC-R1000, and which power the iBox-R1000 mini-PC.







4×4-V2000 (left) and with fan

As before, the M model use a faster processor than the V model. The 4×4-V2000M features the top-of-the-line octa-core V2748 while the 4×4-V2000V has the hexa-core V2516. Each has a 35-54W TDP (see chart farther above). As noted, no OS support was listed, but ASRock’s earlier NUC-R1000 board was said to support Linux, which we presume is true of all the Ryzen SBCs.

The 4×4-V2000 SBCs support up to 64GB DDR4-3200, including ECC, and offers 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports based on Realtek controllers, with the latter supporting DASH. An M.2 E-key 2230 slot with PCIe x1 and USB 2.0 supports a wireless module.

The 4×4-V2000 supplies 2x USB 2.0 and 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, two of which are Type-C ports that support DP displays. Together with the 4096×[email protected] ready HDMI 2.0a and DP 1.2a ports, the Type-C ports enable four simultaneous 4K displays. There is also a Realtek ALC233 powered audio I/O jack.

Storage features include a SATA 3.0 interface and an M.2 M-key 2242/2260/2280 slot with PCIe x4 and SATA 3.0 support. The SBC is further equipped with an RS-232/422/485 port, 2x USB 2.0 headers, TPM, and a watchdog.

The 4×4-V2000 has a DC jack with 12-19V input and AT/ATX support. The operating range is 0 to 60ºC with 5% ~ 90% tolerance. One image shows a fan.



iBOX-V2000

The NUC-like, Win 10-supported iBOX-V2000M and iBOX-V2000V mini-PCs are built around the 4×4-V2000M and 4×4-V2000V SBCs, respectively. The specs are the same except that the iBOX temperature range lowers to 0 to 50ºC.







iBOX-V2000, front and back

The aluminum, 171.8 x 109.45 x 50.05mm chassis weighs 1.6 Kg and ships with VESA and wall mounting. A 19V/90W adapter is also included.



MI989 and SI-334

Ibase’s MI989 and SI-334 update the company’s similar, V1000-based MI988 Mini-ITX SBC and SI-324 signage player, respectively. The MI988 also appeared on an Ibase CMI300-988 embedded PC.







SI-334 (left) and MI989

The new MI989 supports up to 64GB DDR4, with ECC support, and ships with 4x DisplayPort 1.4 for 4x 4K60 displays. Other features include 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.1, 2x USB 2.0, 4x COM, and a SATA III interface. For expansion, you get a PCIe x16 slot and 3x M.2 slots (B-key, E-key, and M-key).

In comparison, the earlier, V1000-based MI988 is limited to 32GB RAM with DP and HDMI ports. The MI989 has much improved expansion compared to the MI988’s PCIe x8, M-2 M-key, and mini-PCIe, but it sacrifices one of the USB 3.1 ports to make room for the 4x DisplayPorts.

Like the earlier SI-324, the SI-334 signage player offers HDMI 2.0 ports with hardware EDID emulation and independent audio outputs. There is support for 4x 4KP60 instead of the earlier 4x 4KP30 displays.

Ibase notes the availability of CEC support, iCONTROL energy-saving, and Observer remote monitoring technologies. No other details were available, but the preliminary photo shows a similar port layout to the SI-324, including what appear to be 3x USB, 2x GbE, and an RJ45 serial port.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ASRock 4×4-V2000 and iBOX-V2000, although the products are said to be “released.” More information may be found in ASRock’s announcement, as well as its 4×4-V2000M, 4×4-V2000V, iBOX-V2000M, and iBOX-V2000V product pages.

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” MI989 and SI-334. More information can be found in Ibase’s announcement.

