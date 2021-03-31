Ryzen V2000 module can load 1TB NVMe

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email



Kontron’s Linux-friendly “COMe-bV26” COM Express Basic Type 6 module ships with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 with up to 64GB DDR4 and up to 1TB NVMe plus 8x PCIe lanes and optional -40 to 85° support



Kontron announced the first COM Express Basic Type 6 module we have seen based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000. The 125 x 95mm COMe-bV26 follows 95 x 95mm Compact Type 6 modules including Congatec’s Conga-TCV2 and Adlink’s cExpress-AR.

While smaller is usually considered better in the world of compute modules, the extra space on the Basic form factor does have its advantages: Kontron used it to offer an optional, up to 1TB NVMe module.







COMe-bV26

(click image to enlarge)



The COMe-bV26 supports “next-generation IoT edge devices that must perform more and more parallel processing tasks,” says Kontron. This is the first V2000-based product from Kontron, which adopted the Ryzen Embedded V1000 for its D3713-V/R mITX Mini-ITX board.

AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000 features 7nm-fabricated Zen 2 cores that double the multi-threaded performance-per-watt compared to the V1000 and offer up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance, claims AMD. Graphics performance is claimed to be 40 percent higher.

Kontron runs Yocto-based Linux or Win 10 on all four V2000 models, which include two hexa-core and two octa-core models led by a V2748 with 2.9GHz base and 4.25GHz boost rates and a 35-54W TDP. The Radeon graphics provide 6x or 8x GPU cores and up to 1.6GHz clock speeds. Other features include improved security and up to 20x PCIe Gen3 lanes.

Like the cExpress-AR and Conga-TCV2, Kontron’s entry supports up to 64GB DDR4. Major features include 2x SATA III connections and 8x PCIe lanes: 4x PCIe 3.0 and 4x PCIe 2.0. There is also a PEG x8 interface. This SATA/PCIe profile is the same as the Conga-TCV2 and similar to Adlink’s cExpress-AR, which has 2x fewer PCIe lanes, but deploys them all as PCIe Gen3.







COMe-bV26 (left) and Ryzen Embedded V2000 models

(click images to enlarge)



The COMe-bV26 offers 4x USB 3.1 and 8x USB 2.0 links. Kontron does not say whether the USB 3.1 ports are Gen1 or Gen2. By comparison, Adlink offers 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 and 4x USB 2.0 and Congatec gives you 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 and 8x USB 2.0.

There are 3x DDI/DP++ connections, as well as VGA and dual-channel, 18/24-bit LVDS. There is no mention whether the module offers the quadruple independent display support available with the Adlink and Congatec modules. HAD audio support is also available.

The COMe-bV26 has an Intel i225 controller, which suggests that it shares its rivals’ support for 2.5GbE. Other features include 2x RX/TX serial interfaces.

The module is equipped with an 8.5-20VDC input and ACPI power management. Operating ranges include 0 to 60°C, -25 to 75°C, and -40 to 85°C, all with IEC 60068-2-78-rated relative humidity tolerance.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the COMe-bV26. More information may be found in Kontron’s announcement and product page.