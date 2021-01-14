Ryzen V2000 Mini-ITX delivers quad displays and wide-range power

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ASRock’s “IMB-V2000” Mini-ITX board is built around a Ryzen Embedded V2000 and supplies quad display support, GbE and 2.5GbE ports, 4x USB, 2x COM, 3x M.2, PCIe x8, and 12-28V power.



ASRock Industrial has announced a 170 x 170mm Mini-ITX board for “versatile and wide-voltage Edge applications” powered by AMD’s Ryzen Embedded 2000. The IMB-V2000 is not a thin profile board, but it provides a relatively wide 0 to 60ºC operating range and an industry-friendly 12-28V lockable DC jack and header with ATX PWR. The SBC is designed for “edge computing in the video wall, digital signage, gateway in automation, and automotive applications,” says ASRock.







IMB-V2000, front and back

The IMB-V2000 follows ASRock’s smaller, NUC-sized 4×4-V2000 SBC. The only other V2000 SBCs we have seen aimed at embedded applications include Sapphire’s 4×4-inch BP-FP6 and 5×5-inch FS-FP6 Mini-STX board. No OS support was listed, but ASRock’s earlier NUC-R1000 board supports Linux and Windows, and we imagine the same is true here.

ASRock offers a choice of all four hexa- and octa-core Ryzen Embedded V2000 models, led by a V2748 with 2.9GHz base and 4.25GHz boost rates and a 35-54W TDP. The V2000 advances to 7nm-fabricated Zen 2 cores compared to the 14nm Zen 1 cores on the Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000. The V2000 doubles the multi-threaded performance-per-watt compared to the V1000 and offers up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance, claims AMD. Graphics performance is claimed to be 40 percent higher.







IMB-V2000 and AMD's four Ryzen Embedded V2000 models

The IMB-V2000 supports up to 64GB DDR4-3200 via dual slots, including ECC RAM. You can run quadruple simultaneous displays via 3x DP 1.2a ports for up to 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz and a single DP 1.4 for up to 5120 x 2880 @ 120Hz. Alternatively, you can activate an eDP at 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz and dual-channel LVDS at 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz to run the four displays.

The board is equipped with 1GbE and 2.5GbE ports with DASH and teaming capabilities via Realtek Realtek R8111EPV and RTL8125BG controllers, respectively. Other coastline ports include 2x USB 3.2 with the 5Gbps Gen1 technology and 2x slower USB 2.0 host ports. There are also RS-232/422/485 and RS-232 COM ports and 2x audio jacks driven by a Realtek ALC897HD codec.







IMB-V2000 portside view

Internal interfaces include two more USB 3.2 Gen1 and two more USB 2.0 connections. You also get 2x RS-232, 16-bit GPIO, a watchdog timer, and speaker and TPM 2.0 headers. Dual SATA III interfaces are supported with SATA power output.

Additional storage is available via an M.2 M-key 2242/2260/2280 slot, which also supports PCIe x4. An M.2 E-key 2230 slot supports a WiFi/BT module with PCIe x1 and USB 2.0 signals. An M.2 B-key 3042/3052 with PCIe x2/USB 3.2 enables 4G or 5G modules with the help of a SIM card slot. A PCIe x8 Gen3 expansion interface is also available.



Further information

The IMB-V2000 is available for an undisclosed price. More information may be found in ASRock Industrial’s announcement and product page.