Ryzen V2000 based 5×5 and 4×4 SBCs target signage

Sapphire announced a 5×5-inch “FS-FP6” Mini-STX board and a 4×4-inch “BP-FP6” NUC board featuring AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000. The SBCs support 4x and 2x simultaneous 4K displays, respectively.



Sapphire Technology unveiled some SBCs based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000. No OS support was listed, but the FS-FP6 is based on Sapphire’s similarly Mini-STX (5×5-inch) form factor FS-FP5V, which runs Ubuntu 16.04 or Windows on the Ryzen Embedded V1000. The BP-FP6 is based on the 4×4-inch BP-FP5, which runs Linux or Windows on the V1000 or R1000. As seen in the joint spec list farther below, each board is slightly larger than its predecessor.







FS-FP6 (left) and BP-FP6

BP-FP6 portside view and comparative spec list for BP-FP6 and FS-FP6

The FS-FP6 Mini-STX board is aimed at electronic gaming machines, medical imaging, interactive digital signage, thin clients, and POS terminals. The NUC-style BP-FP6 is designed for mini-PC, kiosk, medical imaging, and interactive signage. A V2000-based SimplyNUC mini-PC is said to be coming soon.AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V2000, which has also appeared on ASRock’s 4×4-V2000 board, advances to 7nm-fabricated Zen 2 cores compared to the 14nm Zen 1 cores on the Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000. The FS-FP6 supports all four V1000 models including the octa-core V2748 with 2.9GHz base and 4.25GHz boost rates and a 10-54W TDP. The BP-FP6 supports the quad- and hexa-core models with 10-25W TDPs.

The FS-FP6 can drive up to four 4K displays via 4x DisplayPort 1.4 ports while the BP-FP6 can handle two 4K displays via 2x HDMI 2.1 ports. The other major differences include 2x GbE ports vs. one on the BP-FP6. In addition, the FS-FP6 provides 4x USB 2.0 host, a USB 3.1 Type-C, and an up to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2 port while the BP-FP6 offers 4x USB 3.1 ports.







FS-FP6 (left) and BP-FP6

Both boards support up to 64GB DDR4-3200 and integrate an M.2 M-key 2242/2280 slot for SSDs and an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for wireless. The boards provide an audio I/O jack and internal I/O including SATA III with power, SPI, GPIO, front-panel, and multiple USB 2.0 headers.

Security features include a TPM 2.0 chip and a chassis intrusion alert feature. The boards offer 12-19V inputs and dual power headers in parallel. Given that no operating range was listed, these would appear to be indoor cats.

The boards were announced a month ago. We read about them today at CNXSoft.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the FS-FP6 and BP-FP6. More information may be found in Sapphire’s announcement and the FS-FP6 and BP-FP6 product pages.

