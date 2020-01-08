Ryzen V1000 signage player drives four 4K displays

Nexcom’s fanless, Linux-ready “NDiS V1000” signage player runs on an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605 and offers up to 32GB DDR4, 4x independent, 4K HDMI 2.0, 2x GbE, and 4x USB 3.0 ports plus dual M.2 slots.



Nexcom announced a signage player that runs Linux 4.1 or Windows 10 on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1605B, one of the mid-range V1000 models with 4x, 8-thread 2.0GHz/3.6GHz Zen cores at 15W TDP and a 1.1GHz Radeon Vega 8 GPU. The NDiS V1000 has 4x HDMI 2.0 ports that can exploit the V1000’s capability for driving 4x independent displays running at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz.







NDiS V1000, front and back

The NDiS V1000, which joins other V1000-based signage computers such as Ibase’s rackmount SI-324 , is equipped with dual sockets for up to 32GB DDR4 2400/2666MHz. An M.2 M-Key 2242/2280 slot supports an optional SATA 3.0 SSD and an M.2 E-Key 2230 supports an optional WiFi module. Dual antenna mounts are available.

The system is further equipped with 2x GbE and 4x USB 3.0 ports on the rear and a RS232/422/485 DB9 port on the front. Inside you’ll find 2x USB 2.0 and 3x RS232 headers and a GPIO connector.

The fanless, 0 to 40°C system offers 95% (non-condensing) humidity resistance and has a 12V, 120W input jack and power button. The 200 x 190 x 54.4mm box also offers storage and networking LEDs, an audio line-out jack, and a TPM 2.0 security chip.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NDiS V1000. More information may be found on in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.