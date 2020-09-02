Ryzen V1000/R1000 gains another Mini-ITX as the V2000 preps for launch

ICP’s “gKINO-V1000” series of Mini-ITX boards offers a choice of Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 processors and up to quad 4K displays. Meanwhile, details have leaked about an upcoming V2000 SoC with Zen 2 cores.



ICP Germany has announced a gKINO-V1000 series of SBCs that run on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 SoCs, joining other full-height Mini-ITX boards with the SoC such as Kontron’s extended temperature D3713-V/R mITX. The board appears to be manufactured by IEI, which distributes its systems in Europe via ICP, and which offers a gKINO-DMF Mini-ITX based on AMD’s earlier R-series. No OS support was listed for the gKINO-V1000, which has yet to show up on IEI’s website, but it likely supports Linux and Windows (see farther below).







gKINO-V1605B-R10 (left) and gKINO-V1202B-R10



(click images to enlarge)







1st Embedded 1ST-MITX-FP-10 (left) and Onyx OMB-M322

(click images to enlarge)



Typically, we focus on industrial thin profile Mini-ITX boards, but there are not many thin models that tap the Ryzen Embedded, which is often used in less space constrained signage applications to showcase the Vega graphics. A quick search uncovered two thin models: a 1ST-MITX-FP-10 from 1st Embedded and a medical-focused OMB-M322 from Onyx. Both support Linux and Win 10.



Ryzen Embedded V2000 tipped

A week ago, some details leaked about an upcoming Ryzen Embedded V2000 series, as reported by NotebookCheck. The V2000 parts are said to offer AMD’s 7nm fabricated Zen 2 CPU cores and RX Vega 6 or up to 8-CU Vega 7 graphics, and provide TPUs ranging from 10W to 54W.

The high-end Ryzen Embedded V2748 and V2718 are claimed to be octa-core, 16-thread parts with 2.9GHz and 1.7GHz base clock rates, respectively, and 4.15GHz Turbo rates. Another tipster added details to the same Twitter thread including support for 20x PCIe Gen3 lanes, up from 16x on the V1000.



gKINO-V1000

ICP’s gKINO-V1000 series is available in four SKUs. First, you can choose between two of the four Ryzen Embedded V1000 models, both with 12-25W TDPs: the mid-range, quad-core, octa-thread, up to 3.6GHz V1605B and the dual-core, quad-thread, up to 3.2GHz V1202B. The other choices are the first two R1000 models: the dual-core, quad-thread R1605G and R1505G with 12-15W TDPs. We have yet to see support for the new, low-power R1102G (6W TDP) and R1305G (8-10W TDP).

The ICP announcement says the gKINO-V1000 boards “work reliably in a temperature range from -10 to 70°C.” Yet the datasheet lists that as the storage range. Like most industrial Mini-ITX boards, the boards support 0 to 60°C operation, compared to the 0 to 70°C on the Kontron D3713-V/R mITX.







gKINO-V1000 series detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The 170 x 170 x up to 40.7mm gKINO-V1000 series supports up to 64GB 2400MHz DDR4 via dual sockets, including ECC RAM. The boards offer a powered SATA III interface and an M.2 M-key 2242/2280 slot with SATA and PCIe x2 support. There is also a PCIe x16 slot with PCIe Gen 3.0 x8.

You get 4x or 3x DisplayPorts for simultaneous 3840 x 2160 displays, depending on whether you have a V1000 or R1000 SKU. Realtek ALC662 powered audio features include 2x audio jacks and a front audio header. There are also 2x 6W amps with digital SPDIF output.

Major ports include 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 (like USB 3.0), 2 x USB 2.0, and 2 x RS-232 DB9 ports. Internally, you will find 2x USB 2.0, 8-bit DIO, SMBus, I2C, 2x fan, and 6x RS-232 (2x with Cctalk/TTL support). Other features include a watchdog, an optional TPM 2.0 security chip, and an intrusion pin detector, which is often found on gaming machines.

The gKINO-V1000 series has a 12V DC jack with AT/ATX mode and an internal power connector. The boards provide 2x LEDs and 5% ~ 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance.



Further information

The gKINO-V1000 series appears to be available now from ICP Germany. More information may be found in ICP’s announcement and launch page for the four available SKUs. More information may eventually appear on IEI’s Industrial Motherboard page.