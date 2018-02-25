Ryzen V1000 module delivers up to four 4K displays

Congatec announced a Linux-friendly “Conga-TR4” COM Express Type 6 module featuring an AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 with support for 8x PCIe, PEG x16, 4x USB 3.1 with Type-C, 8x USB 2.0, 2x SATA III, and 4x simultaneous 4K displays.



Congatec announced one of the first computer-on-modules built around AMD’s new R-Series successor: the Ryzen Embedded V1000. The 125 x 95mm Conga-TR4 COM Express Type 6 Basic module follows the R-Series “Merlin Falcon” based Conga-TR3 Type 6 module from 2015, and is supported with the same Conga-TEVAL carrier board.







Conga-TR4 (left) and Congatec’s version of the Ryzen Embedded V1000 block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The Conga-TR4 runs standard Linux, Yocto Project Linux, Windows 10, 10 IoT Enterprise, and 10 Core Pro, and optionally, Windows 7. The module supports all four of the Ryzen Embedded V1000 models that were recently announced by AMD, all of which are equipped with the same 14nm fabricated Zen CPU cores used on AMD’s mainstream Ryzen chips. The line-up includes three quad-core, octa-threaded models with burst speeds of up to 3.75GHz, and one dual-core, quad-threaded part.

The Conga-TR4 will also support a yet to be released quad-core, quad-threaded V1404i model, with clock rate undisclosed, which has a 15W TDP. The other models offer 12-25W or 35-54W TDPs.







V1000 models supported by the Conga-TR4

(click image to enlarge)



The Conga-TR4 is designed for high-end embedded applications including medical imaging, professional broadcasting, infotainment, gambling, digital signage, control rooms, video surveillance, optical quality control, and 3D simulators. In addition, the V1000’s Vega GPU supports HSA and OpenCL 2.0, which enables deep learning workloads for optimizing situational awareness on robots and autonomous vehicles, says Congatec.

The V1000’s up to 1.3GHz Vega GPU integrates up to 11 compute units. It supports up to four independent displays with up to 4K UHD resolution and 10-bit HDR, as well as hardware-accelerated streaming of HEVC (H.265) video in both directions. There’s also support for DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.4.

Congatec repeats AMD’s claims that the V1000 offers up to twice the performance of the R-Series, and notes that the SoC’s symmetrical multiprocessing capability provides “particularly high parallel processing performance.” The V1000’s security subsystem includes an integrated AMD Secure Processor that assists hardware-accelerated encryption and decryption of RSA, SHA, and AES.







Conga-TR4 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The Conga-TR4 is the first Congatec COM Express Type 6 module to allow a complete USB Type-C implementation on the carrier board. The USB-C support is said to include USB 3.1 Gen 2 with 10Gbps, power delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4, “for example to connect external touchscreens with a single cable.”

The module supports up to 32GB DDR4 with ECC, and offers a GbE controller and dual SATA III (6Gbps) interfaces. Three DDI interfaces are available with DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 support for up to 4K @ 60Hz. There’s also 18-24-bit dual-channel LVDS (or optional eDP) with support for 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz, VESA standard or JEIDA data mapping, and automatic panel detection via EDID/EPI.

The Conga-TR4 supports 3x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1, and 8x USB 2.0. Other I/O includes HD audio, SD, SPI, LPC, SMBus, and I2C with fast mode, 400KHz, and multi-master functionality. You also get 2x “legacy UART from the CPU.” The V1000’s exemplary PCIe support enables 4x PCIe 3.0, 4x PCIe 2.0, and PEG 3.0 x8 Expansion (see diagram below).

The module provides a TPM 2.0 security chip in addition to the AMD Secure Processor. It is further equipped with ACPI 5.0 with battery support and the Congatec Board Controller, with features including multi-stage watchdog and board statistics.

The Conga-TR4 comes in 0 to 60°C and -40 to 85°C models, and supports product designs with passive and active cooling. Congatec offers services including custom carrier boards and module variants.







Conga-TR4 PCI Express architecture (left) and Conga-TEVAL eval board

(click images to enlarge)



The previously available Conga-TEVAL carrier board supplies display interfaces including dual HDMI and dual DisplayPort. You also get four SATA ports and seven USB ports. Other highlights of the 294 x 244mm board include six PCIe x1 slots, one PCIe x16, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and several serial connections. The board ships with full schematics.

“We are very pleased to partner with congatec in rolling out our most powerful x86 architecture for the embedded market to date,” stated Stephen Turnbull, director of product marketing, Datacenter and Embedded Business Group, AMD.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Conga-TR4. More information may be found on Congatec’s Conga-TR4 product page.

