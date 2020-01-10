Ryzen V1000 based transport PC has four PoE+ GbE ports and five M.2 or mini-PCIe slots

Neousys has announced a rugged, compact, Ryzen Embedded V1000 based “POC-551VTC” in-vehicle PC with 4x GbE ports with PoE+, 3x mini-PCIe, 2x M.2, 4x USB 3.0, DP, and isolated DIO and CAN.



Neousys, which in September, launched a POC-500 embedded computer built around AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000, has returned to the same x86-based SoC for an in-vehicle system with an almost identical 176 x 116 x 64mm footprint. The POC-551VTC is suitable for wireless communication, mobile surveillance, in-vehicle entertainment, fleet management, and transportation applications. Other V1000-based in-vehicle computers include Sintrones’ VBOX-3611-IP65.







POC-551VTC

The POC-551VTC is equipped with the quad-core, 8-thread, V1605B model with 2.0GHz/3.6GHz clock rate and 15W TDP. The SoC is equivalent in CPU power to an older, Intel 6th Gen (Skylake) Core i7 U-series, says Neousys. However, it notes that the high-end Vega graphics “delivers an unprecedented 3.6 TFLOPS in FP16 — a mark that previously can only be seen in large form factor controllers.” No OS support was listed, but Linux should fit in just fine.

The system supports up to 16GB DDR4-2400 via a single slot and provides an M.2 2280 M-key slot for NVMe storage plus a full-size mSATA slot. It’s unclear if the mSATA is in addition to the 3x full-size mini-PCIe slots, which are accompanied by internal SIM sockets. If that’s not enough, there’s even an M.2 2242 B-key with micro-SIM for optional 3G or 4G modules. The idea is to load up on multiple wireless radios to avoid dead spots, says Neousys.

Aside from these impressive expansion possibilities, the POC-551VTC is notable for having 4x Intel-I350-AM4 driven GbE ports with 802.3at-compliant PoE+ to supply 25W power to connected devices such as IP cameras. Other features include 4x USB 3.1 Gen1 (i.e. USB 3.0) ports with screw locks plus DB9 ports for isolated CAN 2.0 and isolated 4-channel DIO.







POC-551VTC side views

Two DB9 COM ports are available. One is an RS-232/422/485 port and the other can be configured either as RS-422/485 or as 3x RS-232 ports. Media features include a 4K-ready DisplayPort and an HD-ready VGA port. An audio I/O jack is also available.

The POC-551VTC supplies pluggable terminal blocks for 8-35VDC input and remote control and LED output. AC/DC 60W and 120W adapters are optional.

The system supports -40 to 70°C temperatures plus shock and vibration resistance per EN50155 IEC61373:2010, Category 1. Humidity resistance is listed as 0%~90%, non-condensing, and EMC protections comply with in-vehicle EN 50155 and E-Mark. DIN-rail mounting is standard and wall mounting is optional.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” POC-551VTC. More information may be found in Neousys’ announcement and product page.