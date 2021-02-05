Ryzen V1000 AI system supports double-wide graphics cards

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Vecow’s “MIG-1000” AI edge PC runs Linux or Windows on a Ryzen Embedded V1000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 4x DP, 2x GbE, 4x USB, and a PCIe x16 slot for double-wide graphics.



Vecow announced what appears to be its first computer based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded processors. The Ryzen Embedded V1000 based MIG-1000 edge AI computer is only the second Ryzen Embedded system we have covered that incorporates a PCIe x16 slot, following Portwell’s recent GMS-6310 system based on a new GMI-6310 Mini-ITX board. The MIG-1000 is aimed at autonomous vehicles, medical imaging, smart manufacturing, deep learning, gaming, traffic vision, and AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications.







MIG-1000, front and back



Like several Intel-based Vecow systems, such as its 10th Gen Comet Lake based ECX-2200/2100 Series , the MIG-1000 provides an externally accessible, double-wide PCIe x16 slot, rather than the single internal slot on Portwell’s GMS-6310. The system supports up to 750W graphics cards such as AMD Radeon and Nvidia Tesla, Quadro, and GeForce. It can also load Nvidia’s new RTX 30 Series cards, which are “powered by Ampere architecture featuring DLSS AI Acceleration up to max 10496 CUDA Cores to deliver powerful AI computing capability,” says Taipei-based Vecow.

Even without an Nvidia or AMD card, the MIG-1000 is no slouch at graphics thanks to the AMD Radeon Vega 11 Graphics built into the quad-core, 3.35/3.8GHz Ryzen Embedded V1807B. Vecow supports Linux and Windows 10/7 on the V1807B, which has a 35W to 54W TDP range.

You can load up to 64GB DDR4-3200 via dual slots. Storage is handled via a 2.5-inch SATA III bay with an access panel on the side and an internal M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe x4 support.







MIG-1000 with open PCIe x16 (left) and SATA slots

(click images to enlarge)



The MIG-1000 provides quad independent 4K display support via 4x DisplayPorts for up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz. There are also 3x audio jacks powered by a Realtek ALC662, 5.1 Channel HD Audio codec. Other features include 2x Realtek RTL8111G based GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 2x RS-232 ports.

The 385 x 203.6 x 162.6mm, 5.3 kg system is one of the largest embedded computers we have seen in years. The wall-mountable behemoth is powered by a 9-55VDC terminal block input with a variety of optional power adapters. Hardware monitoring is also avaialble.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The fan-cooled MIG-1000 has a modestly extended 0 to 60°C operating range with 5% to 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance and 95% @ 60°C relative humidity protection. Shock and vibration resistance is compliant with IEC 61373 : 2010, and EMC with EN50155 and EN50121-3-2.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the MIG-1000. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and product page.