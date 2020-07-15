Ryzen Embedded signage system offers secure boot

EFCO’s “VideoStar100” signage player runs Linux or Win 10 on a Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 with up to 4x simultaneous 4K displays plus 2x GbE, 4x USB, 2x serial, and optional “SecuBoot” security.



EFCO has launched a VideoStar100 digital signage system based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded SoCs that features the company’s optional SecuBoot security solution. Billed as “the most advanced security available for digital displays,” SecuBoot prevents malicious applications introduced via the Internet or USB devices during the boot process. The algorithm includes BIOS Lock, Device Verification, Storage Checksum, and Whisper Talk features.







VideoStar100, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The announcement primarily targets the signage player at the casino gaming industry, either for slot machines or video walls promoting various games. Yet, there is no mention of casino gaming on the product page, nor will you find the gaming features found on EFCO systems such as the Ryzen Embedded R1000 based EGL8650 and EGL8600 or V1000-based EGL8650

The 200 x 181 x 49mm VideoStar100 runs Linux 4.10 or Win 10 IoT on the Ryzen Embedded V1000 or slightly stripped-down R1000. Other V1000-based signage players include Axiomtek’s DSP600-211, Ibase’s SI-324, and Nexcom’s NDiS V1000.

You get 4x 4K-ready DisplayPorts on the dual- or quad-core V1000-based VideoStar100-V and 3x DP on the dual-core R1000-based VideoStar100-R for 4x or 3x simultaneous displays, respectively. In either case, there are dual DDR4 slots for up to 32GB RAM: 3200MHz for the VideoStar100-V and 2400MHz for the VideoStar100-R.

Storage features include a SATA III bay and an M.2 2280 slot that provides PCIe 3.0 x4 or x2, depending on the V or R model. The system supplies 2x GbE ports with PXE support.

The VideoStar100 is equipped with 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 2x USB 2.0 headers. Other features include 2x RS-232 ports, 4x RS-232 headers, and 3x 3.5mm jacks with 5.1-channel audio.

The system has a 12VDC jack and runs at a maximum of 33W except for the high-end, up to 3.8GHz V1807B model, which runs at up to 65W. There is a 0 to 50°C operating range, lifecycle support through 2028, and optional VESA mounting.



Further information

The VideoStar100 is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in EFCO’s announcement and product page.