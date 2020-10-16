Ryzen Embedded module delivers 32GB RAM and quad displays

Ibase’s “ET977” is a COM Express Basic Type 6 module that runs Ubuntu or Win 10 on a Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 with up to 32GB DDR4 and up to quad display support plus GbE, PCIe x8, and a USB 3.1 Gen2 interface.



In July 2019, Ibase announced an ET976 COM Express Basic Type 6 module with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000. Now it has returned with a more advanced ET977 Basic Type 6 entry that adds support for the Ryzen Embedded R1000. Other recent Ibase products based on Ryzen Embedded include the 3.5-inch IB918 SBC and a fanless, embedded ASB200-918 computer based on it.







ET977

(click images to enlarge)



The ET977 supplies a choice of the quad-core V1605B and V1807B SoCs at up to 3.8GHz as well as the dual-core R1606G and R1505G from the slightly reduced feature R1000 series. (The announcement omits mention of the R1505G, but it’s listed in the manual.) Although the manual lists only Windows 10, the announcement says the module also supports Ubuntu.

The ET977 supports four times the maximum RAM as the the ET976 with a total of 32GB, once again including ECC RAM. Other improvements include adding a third DDI interface on the V1000-based models. Along with the LVDS or optional eDP interface, this give you up to four independent displays instead of three. With the R1000 you get dual DDI links and triple display support. The DDI interfaces support 4K displays, but it’s unclear if the module supports triple independent 4K (V1000) and dual 4K (R1000), respectively.







ET977 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Unlike the earlier model, the ET977 provides a 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2 interface. Other I/O is similar, including 3x USB 3.1 Gen1, 8x USB 2.0, 2x SATA III, 2x UART, HD audio, and 4-in/4-out DIO. The module moves to an Intel I211IA GbE controller via PCIe.

Although there is no mention in the announcement or product pages, the manual and block diagram indicate the ET977 continues to supply a single PEG x8 PCIe Gen3 connection, or PEG 4x with the R1000. There are also 6x PCIe x1 interfaces on both SKUs.

The ET977 provides a watchdog, hardware monitoring, and TPM 2.0. The 12V module once again supports a 0 to 60°C temperature range with 90% non-condensing humidity tolerance @ 60°C. Although the module measures a “Basic” 125 x 95mm form-factor, Ibase once again calls it a Compact Type 6 module.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ET977. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.

