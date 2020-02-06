Ryzen Embedded Mini-ITX board has a 0 to 70°C range

Kontron’s Linux-ready “D3713-V/R mITX” is a mini-ITX board for signage, medical, and industrial applications with a Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000, up to quad 4K displays, wide-range power, and 0 to 70°C support.



Typically, we limit our mini-ITX coverage to thin-profile, industrial boards, but despite its stacked ports, Kontron’s latest Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 board stands out with its 8-36V DC input and an extended 0 to 70°C operating range — the widest we’ve seen on a Ryzen Embedded SBC. The D3713-V/R mITX is supports fanless applications including kiosk, infotainment, digital signage, casino gaming, medical, thin client, and industrial automation.







D3713-V/R mITX

(click image to enlarge)



Designed by Fujitsu, but manufactured by Kontron in Germany, the 170 x 170mm board is supported by a long-term repair service and a “kitting” service, in which “motherboards are assembled ‘ex factory’ with the requested processors, memory latches and even an individual BIOS,” says Kontron. In the works is a Smartcase S711 embedded system based on the D3713-V/R mITX.

Ryzen Embedded Mini-ITX boards are still somewhat rare. We have covered Ibase’s 0 to 60°C tolerant MI988 and Sapphire’s AMD IPC-FP5V 10GbE, which has a narrower 0 to 50°C range and dual 10GbE ports.

We now see that there are some other thick-profile, Linux-ready Mini-ITX boards with 0 to 60°C support, including DFI’s GH171 and Advantech’s AIMB-228VG2-00A1E, which has a 12-24V input. Like the Kontron board, Micromax Health Medical Slim Mini-ITX MB board is relatively slim, but there are no OS or ruggedization details. No OS options are listed for Adlink’s high-stacked, 0 to 60°C AmITX-RZ-G.

Like many of these boards, the D3713-V/R mITX supports the slightly lower-spec’d Ryzen Embedded R1000 in addition to the V1000. The board runs Linux or Win 10 on three of the four V1000 models, including the top-of-the-line, quad-core/8-thread V1807B clocked to 3.35GHz/3.8GHz with the high-end 11-compute unit version of the Radeon Vega GPU. The board also supports both dual-core, 4-thread R1000 models, which are limited to three simultaneous displays instead of four on the V1000.

You can load up to 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM via dual slots and store data via 2x SATA III slots and an M2 M-key 2230/2242/2280 slot. There’s also an M.2 B-key for wireless and other expansion plus a full-size mini-PCIe slot and a PCIe x4 Gen 3 slot.







D3713-V/R mITX port details

(click image to enlarge)



V1000-based boards can be ordered in one of three display combinations: 2x DP 1.4 with single 24-bit LVDS and eDP 1.3; 3x DP with single LVDS or eDP; or 4x DP. The R1000 choices are the same except that there is one less DisplayPort in each configuration. Dual audio jacks connect to a Realtek ALC256 HD codec.

The D3713-V/R mITX is equipped with 2x Intel i210LM based GbE ports with WoL, PXE, teaming, and EtherCAT and TSN protocol support. You also get 4x USB 3.1 ports, two of which use the faster Gen2, as well as headers for 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 and 2x USB 2.0.

The board provides RS232 and RS232/422/485 DB9 COM ports, as well as 2x RS232 headers, 2x fan headers, and a GPIO header. A watchdog, RTC, and optional TPM 2.0 chip are also available



Further information

The D3713-V/R mITX is “coming soon” at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Kontron’s announcement and product page.

