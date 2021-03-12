Ryzen-based AI signage player features Google’s Edge TPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Neousys’ rugged “Nuvo-2700DS” signage player runs on AMD’s Ryzen V1000 with up to 64GB DDR4, 4x DP, 2x GbE, 4x USB, 2x COM, 3x M.2, and dual mini-PCIe for optional Edge TPUs.



Neousys has previously spun AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 into an embedded PC (POC-500), an in-vehicle computer (POC-551VTC), and a real-time vision controller (Nuvis-534RT). The company has now announced an Nuvo-2700DS signage player that exploits the V1000’s ability to run four 4K displays simultaneously.







Nuvo-2700DS, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Nuvo-2700DS stands out with its expansion options, including triple M.2 slots and a pair of half-size mini-PCIe slots that can be optionally loaded with one or two Google Coral Edge TPU AI acceleration cards for up to 8-TOPS AI performance. The AI capability can track anonymous analytic data such as the number of exposures of each advertisement, interaction rate, and number of views and unique viewers, says Neousys.

Although there are no camera inputs aside from Ethernet or USB, the system is touted for leveraging real-time camera input and AI computer vision models such as YOLO-lite or PoseNet “to offer audiences an interactive and personalized experience.” Anonymous data collection can include people counting, body gesture recognition, facial recognition, attention measurement, and emotion analysis.

The fanless, rugged Nuvo-2700DS is designed for signage systems including flight information display systems (FIDS), train schedule boards, or large digital billboards for advertisements. In-vehicle and robotics applications are supported via a wide-range 8-35V input with via a terminal block or a 12V mini-DIN connector.

The 174 x 173 x 50mm is built around the quad-core, 2.0/3.6GHz V1605B with 12-25W TDP and high-end Vega graphics with 8x compute units. As is typical with Neousys, no OS support was listed, but Linux should be an easy fit.

The Nuvo-2700DS supports up to 64GB DDR4-2400 and offer major ports including 2x GbE (Intel I210), 2x USB 3.1 Gen1, and 2x USB 2.0. There are dual RS-232 ports -– one with a DB9 port and the other with an RJ50 connection. Neousys also offer an option for 4-in/4-out DIO.







Nuvo-2700DS detail view

(click image to enlarge)



Four DisplayPorts enable 4x independent 3840 x 2160-pixel displays, which can be combined via 4-monitor splicing to display 8K content. There is also support for individual 4K H.265 video at 60fps. A 3.5mm I/O jack is available for audio.

Expansion features include an M.2 M-key 2280 socket for SATA only, as well as an M.2 E-key 2230 (PCIe Gen3 x1 and USB 2.0) for WiFi. An M.2 B-key 3052 (USB 3.1 Gen 1 and USB 2.0) supports 4G/5G modules with the help of a micro-SIM slot. Separate SKUs are available if you ant the dual half-size mini-PCIe slots pre-installed with 1x or 2x Edge TPU cards.

The Nuvo-2700DS has a -25 to 70°C operating range with 10% ~ 90%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. Vibration and shock resistance comply with MIL-STD-810G and there are EN 55032 and EN 55035 compliant EMC protections. The 1.6 kg system offers optional wall mounting.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Nuvo-2700DS. More information may be found in Neousys’ announcement and product page.