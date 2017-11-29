Rugged 10GbE- and PCIe-rich module runs Linux on Xeon-D

Eurotech’s “CPU-162-23” COM Express Type 7 module runs Linux on Xeon and Pentium D-1500 CPUs with 2x 10GbE, up to x32 PCIe, and up to 64GB DDR4 ECC RAM.



The CPU-162-23 follows other Eurotech COM Express boards such as the Intel Skylake based CPU-162-22 Type 6 board, and is directly descended from last December’s CPU-161-18, a COM Express Type 6 Compact module that similarly ran on Intel’s 5th Gen Broadwell based Xeon and Pentium D-1500. It follows a variety of other COM Express Basic Type 7 boards built around the Xeon-D, such as Portwell’s PCOM-B700G.







CPU-162-23

(click image to enlarge)



The 125 x 95mm Basic Type 7 form factor features COM Express 3.0, and replaces graphics functionality with up to four 10GbE ports and up to 32 PCIe lanes. Unlike Eurotech’s Type 6 based CPU-161-18, the CPU-162-23 module supports a 16-core, 1.3GHz Xeon-D1577 with 45W TDP in addition to other Xeon and Pentium D-1500 models.

The other supported CPUs include the quad-core, 1.6GHz/2.2GHz Pentium D1517 with 25W TDP, the quad-core, 1.3GHz Xeon D-1529 with 20W TDP, the octa-core, 1.6GHz Xeon D-1539 with 35W TDP, and the 12-core, 1.5GHz Xeon-D1559 with 45W TDP. Three of the processor options support a -40 to 85°C range while the high-end Xeon D-1567 and D-1577 are limited to 0 to 70°C.







CPU-162-23 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The CPU-162-23 is designed for embedded IoT edge computing, including industrial and transportation systems. The module can “deliver supercomputing processing and data center grade networking to the edge in a very compact module that can be embedded in rugged and fanless systems,” says Eurotech. It’s also said to be “HPeC and Microserver ready.”

Preliminary specs call for a standard configuration with 8GB of soldered DDR4 RAM, as well as support for up to 24GB of SODIMM-based DDR4 RAM with ECC error correction. Optional configurations support up to 64GB ECC RAM. You also get 16MB of SPI flash for the BIOS.

Dual SATA 3.0 interfaces are available, as well as support for a GbE port and 2x 10GbE ports. The module can also drive 4x USB 3.0 and 4x USB 2.0 ports, as well as 2x UARTS and 8-bit DIO. Other I/O includes LPC, I2C, SPI, and SMBus, and you get an RTC, watchdog, and temperature sensor.

For PCI-Express expansion, the module provides PCIe 3.0 x16 and x8 connections, as well as PCIe 2.0 x4, x2, and x1 links. A factory option that disables the GbE port provides PCIe 2.0 x4, x2, x1, and x1. The module runs on 12V input, or 5V with standby and 3V with RTC.

This the only COM Express module we can recall that does not include Windows among its default OS choices. Out of the box, you get a choice of Yocto Project and CentOS 7 Linux. Additional options like Windows 10 Enterprise, RTOSes, and other Linux distros, are available only through Eurotech Professional Services.

Eurotech’s services also include BIOS personalization, carrier board design, system development and production, and deep module customization, including feature changes. The CPU-162-23 also supports Eurotech’s optional Everyware Software Framework (ESF), an IoT framework based on the Java/OSGi Eclipse Kura project.



Further information

The CPU-162-23 will be available for orders in Q2 2018. More information may be found in Eurotech’s CPU-162-23 announcement and product page.

