Rugged COM Express module offers 6-core Atom C3000 and 4x 10GbE

Adlink’s Linux ready “Express-DN7” is a Type 7 module with an up to 16-core Atom C3000 SoC, 4x 10GBASE-KR ports, PTP, and a new Express-BASE7 carrier.



The first COM Express Type 7 modules, including Adlink’s Express-BD7, launched with 5th “Gen Broadwell” Pentium and Xeon processors. More recently, we’ve seen a trend toward using the Intel Atom C3000 for Type 7 COMs. Entries include DFI’s DV970, Portwell’s PCOM-B701, and Congatec’s Conga-B7AC. Now you can add Adlink’s rugged Express-DN7 to the list.







Express-DN7 (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The 125 x 95mm Express-DN7 shares many of the gaudy, server-grade specs of the other headless, Atom C3000 based Type 7 modules, including up to 48GB DDR4-2400 with optional ECC and support for 4x 10GbE (10GBASE-KR) ports. The module runs Yocto Linux or Windows Server on the 14nm fabricated Atom C3000, which is available with up to 16 cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz. The module supports Intel VT-d, and VT-x, among other Intel technologies.

The Express-DN7 has more limited PCI expansion than the Congatec and Portwell entries, offering dual PCIe x8 Gen3 expansion interfaces for up to 16x lanes overall. However, unlike its rivals, it supplies IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) support for real-time applications. It’s also the only one with shock and vibration resistance, per IEC 60068-2-64 and IEC-60068-2-27. Like the others, it offers optional -40 to 85°C support on selected Atom C3000 SKUs in addition to 0 to 60°C.

Along with the 4x GbE ports, there’s a standard GbE port and an Network Controller Sideband Interface (NC-SI) for connecting a baseboard management controller (BMC). Dual SATA III ports are available, along with 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 2x UART, 8x GPIO, and LPC, SPI, and I2C interfaces.

The module ships with a 40-pin debug header plus Adlink’s SEMA Board Controller for remote management. Build options include 8GB to 64GB eMMC, as well as a TPM chip.



Express-Base7 carrier

The new 305 x 244mm ATX form factor Express-Base7 carrier board for the Express-DN7 and other Type 7 modules connects via dual 220-pin board-to-board connectors. The Express-Base7 provides a PCIe x16 slot with support for an optional 10GbE adapter card. There’s also a single PCIe x4 slot and three PCIe x1 slots, according to the product page, or dual PCIe x8 slots per the datasheet.







Express-Base7 carrier (left) and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The Express-Base7 is further equipped with a GbE port, and optional NC-SI and IPMI BMC interfaces. There are also dual SATA ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, a KB/mouse port, a DIO interface via I2C, and SMBus and LPC interfaces. The board supplies a socket for secondary SPI flash BIOS, as well as a Super I/O interface via LPC that offers dual serial ports.



Further information

The Express-DN7 module and Express-Base7 carrier appear to be available now at undisclosed prices. More information may be found on Adlink’s Express-DN7 and Express-Base7 product pages.

