Rugged transport PC runs Linux on Kaby Lake

Axiomtek’s “tBOX324-894-FL” is an EN 501x-certified transport PC with 7th Gen CPUs, 2x swappable SATA 3 drives, 4x M12 GbE ports, and -40 to 70ºC support.



The tBOX324-894-FL computer is designed for train management, truck fleet management, transportation controller, data transfer, and security surveillance, as well as infotainment controllers in vehicle, railway, and marine markets, says Axiomtek. The rugged device is said to be certified with EN 50155, EN 50121, E-Mark, ISO 7637, and DNV 2.4, and compliant with EN 45545-2 and IEC 60945.







tBOX324-894-FL, front and back

The fanless, 5-kilogram computer measures 288 x 211 x 85.7mm. It offers a -40 to 70ºC operating range, isolated ports, and anti-vibration support up to 5Grms with SSD and 1Grms with HDD. The device is available in three VDC power-input ranges: 9-36V (vehicle), 14-32V (railway/marine), and 77-137.5V (railway).

The tBOX324-894-FL runs Linux or Windows 10 on Intel’s latest, 7th Generation “Kaby Lake” Core and Celeron processors from the dual-core U-Series. These range from the Core i7-7600U (2.8GHz/3.9GHz) down to a 2.2GHz Celeron 3965U. You can load up to 32GB DDR4 via dual sockets.

Storage features include a pair of swappable 2.5-inch SATA 3 drives and a CFast slot. There are four Gigabit Ethernet connections available with optional protected M12 ports. Isolated ports include 2x COM ports, one of which can be swapped out for isolated CANbus, as well as 2x “2 x5P TB” isolated RS-232/422/485 ports and an optional “2 x6P TB” isolated DIO (4-in/4-out).







tBOX324-894-FL detail views

The tBOX324-894-FL is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0 ports, DVI-I and VGA ports, and an audio jack. There are 3x full-size mini-PCIe slots, a SIM card slot, and 3x antenna openings for wireless expansion, as well as optional WiFi/Bluetooth and 3G/4G/GPS modules.

Other features include an M12 power connector, a reset button, a remote switch, 9x LEDs, a watchdog, and various mounting brackets. Additional options include SATA HDDs and SATA and mSATA SSDs, as well as audio, CANBus, capture, and I/O modules.







Bay Trail Atom based tBOX810-838-FL

(click image to enlarge)



Axiomtek also offers a somewhat similar, but scaled down, Bay Trail Atom based tBOX810-838-FL box PC with the same transportation certifications. The Linux-friendly box is smaller and offers fewer ports and only one SATA bay.



Further information

The tBOX324-894-FL will be available later this month at an unstated price. More information may be found on Axiomtek’s The tBOX324-894-FL product page.

