Rugged transport computer features LTE, WiFi, GPS, and optional LoRa

Eurotech’s rugged, vehicle-ready “BoltGate 10-12” IoT gateway runs Linux on a TI AM335x and features an LTE CAT1 modem plus 2x LAN, WiFi/BT, GNSS, 2x CAN, isolated DIO, and optional LoRaWAN, UPS, and DAQ.



Eurotech announced a multi-service IoT gateway for rolling stock, automotive, heavy duty vehicles, and rugged industrial applications. The LTE CAT1-equipped BoltGate 10-12 follows earlier BoltGate models including the smaller, Apollo Lake based BoltGate 20-31. It has the same 1GHz, Cortex-A8 Texas Instruments Sitara AM335x SoC as the company’s DynaGate 10-12.

Like the other BoltGate models, the gateway ships with Eurotech Everyware Linux, which has a Yocto-based SDK with Eclipse tooling and Azul Java support. The system also supports Eurotech’s Everyware Software Framework (ESF), a cloud-connected, Java/OSGi based IoT middleware stack that supports remote management and fieldbus interfaces including Modbus, S7, and OPC UA.







BoltGate 10-12, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The 224 x 150 x 62mm system ships with 1GB DDR3, 8GB eMMC, and a microSD slot accessible via a service panel. There are 2x 10/100 Ethernet ports with M12 D-code connectors plus 2x USB 2.0 host ports and a serial console port via the service panel.

The BoltGate 10-12 is further equipped with 2x CAN ports with 5V output. Other interfaces include protected and isolated RS-422/485, surge-protected RS-232/RS-485, and an RS-485 interface with termination and fail-safe resistors. You also get 2x 36V, 1KV opto-isolated digital inputs and 2x digital outputs (40VAC/DC) with 500mA sink and 1KHz max switching

The internal LTE CAT1 mode defaults to EU compliance, and is accompanied by dual micro-SIM slots via the service panel. Other wireless features include 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GNSS with 72-channel GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, and support for untethered dead reckoning. External antennas include GPS, cellular, and up to 2x WiFi/BT.

An external expansion connector offers a choice of optional Eurotech ReliaCELL 10/20 (2G/3G/LTE and GPS) and LoRaWAN-equipped ReliaWAN 10-12 modules. The announcement also mentions an optional ReliaIO 10-12 DAQ module with additional isolated DIO and protected analog inputs.

The BoltGate 10-12 offers extras including an RTC with SuperCap backup, a watchdog, TPM 2.0, and internal temperature, accelerometer, and gyro sensors. There are also reset and user buttons and 6x LEDs.

The system appears to come with a choice of three power inputs: 9-36VDC (industrial) with transient protection, 12-24VDC (automotive) with vehicle ignition sense, and 24VDC (EN50155 Class S1/railway) inputs. A separate SKU adds a UPS built around a 3.65V, 4000mAh Li-Ion battery, which is accompanied by a UPS reset button. This boosts the maximum consumption to 30W compared to 15W.

The BoltGate 10-12 provides IP67 protection from ingress and can operate at -40 to 70°C temperatures. Certifications include EN50155, E-Mark, EN45545, and EN 60945 (marine), and safety compliances for EN 62368-1 and UL§ 60950.



Further information

The BoltGate 10-12 will be available later this quarter at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Eurotech’s announcement and product page.

