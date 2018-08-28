Rugged telematics fleet computer ready to be dinked and dunked

Nexcom’s compact, IP67 protected “VTC 1911-IPK Telematics IoT Gateway” runs on a Bay Trail Atom and offers CAN 2.0B, dual mini-PCIe and SIM slots, GPS, 2x GbE, SATA, and more. It’s resistant to shock, vibration, humidity, and -40 to 70°C temperatures.



With flooding and sea-level rise on the rise due to climate change, there will no doubt be a lot more trucks and other heavy equipment sloshing around in the muck. The Nexcom VTC 1911-IPK Telematics IoT Gateway is ready to get wet and bumpy with the help of IP67 water and dustproofing, -40 to 70°C support, and shock, vibration, and humidity resistance. This wireless-enabled in-vehicle computer is designed for construction site management and heavy-duty vehicle fleet management working in chemical plants, construction sites, and waterfront venues.







VTC 1911-IPK Telematics IoT Gateway, front and back

The VTC 1911-IPK, which Nexcom somewhat ambiguously says is “ranked as the smallest harsh-environment resistant in-vehicle computer,” measures a wee 185 x 167 x 56.5mm and weighs a mere 1.1 kg. It runs on a modest, single-core, 1.46GHz Atom E3815 from Intel’s Bay Trail generation, and ships with 2GB to 8GB of DDR3L RAM. Windows 10/8/7/WES is standard, and Linux is available by request.

For storage you get a choice of a 2.5-inch SSD bay or a SATA DOM. There’s also an mSATA interface, and one of the two full-size mini-PCIe slots supports mSATA in addition to USB and PCIe. The second supports USB. You also get dual, covered mini-SIM slots and 5x antenna holes, one of which supports the U-blox NEO-M8N receiver (GPS, Glonass, QZSS, Galileo, and BeiDou). A 3G/4G eCall circuit “can provide not only network connectivity, but also the possibility of phone calls,” says Nexcom.

Rugged M12 connectors are used for the two GbE ports, as well as a 5-pin circular power connector (ignition, power, GND) for the wide-range, 9-36V DC input. Most of the I/O is enabled via waterproof D-SUB connectors. One provides RS-232, 3x DI, 3x DO, and isolated CAN 2.0B. There’s also an optional OBDII telematics interface compliant with SAE J1939/J1708.







VTC 1911-IPK

Another waterproof connector provides USB 2.0, RS-485, mic-in-, line-out, and “optional VIOB-CAN-05/06 or 2x video input.” A waterproof D-SUB is also used for the VGA port, and there’s an optional waterproof HDMI connector available by request. Other features include TPM 2.0, a G-sensor, and 4x LEDs.

The VTC 1911-IPK’s IP67 compliance enables submersion in water to a depth of 1.0 meter for 30 minutes. In addition to the -40 to 70°C support, the system provides humidity resistance per IEC60068-2-3, and vibration resistance per IEC 60068-2-64, 2G and MIL-STD-810G, 514.6C Procedure 1, Category 4. Shock resistance is compliant with MIL-STD-810G, 516.6 Procedure I, and certifications include CE, FCC, and E13 mark.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the VTC 1911-IPK Telematics IoT Gateway. More information may be found in Nexcom’s VTC 1911-IPK announcement and product page.