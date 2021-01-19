Rugged systems provide IP67 waterproofing

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

GigaIPC unveiled two compact, IP67-protected “QBix-WP” computers with Linux support and rugged M12 ports for 2x LAN, 3x COM, GPIO, and 9-36V input: one with 8th Gen Whiskey Lake and the other with Apollo Lake.



Taiwan-based GigaIPC has announced a “QBiX-WP Series” of rugged embedded systems with IP67 protections: an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake based QBiX-WP-WHLA8265H-A1 and an Apollo Lake powered QBiX-WP-APLA3940H-A1. IP67 provides level 6 “dust-tight” protection against dust ingression and level 7 waterproofing against liquid ingress including immersion at up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.







Apollo Lake based QBiX-WP-APLA3940H-A1 (left) and rear view of the externally identical, Whiskey Lake based QBiX-WP-WHLA8265H-A1

The QBiX-WP Series is designed for harsh conditions, such as in chemical, mining industry, food and beverage factory, outdoor digital signage, and automation/robotic control “where the systems are in constant threat of water splash and dust immersion,” says GigaPC. The wall-mountable systems support Linux and Windows. Last year, GigaIPC introduced a larger, Gemini Lake based QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1 embedded PC.

The QBiX-WP-WHLA8265H-A1 is equipped with an Intel Core i5-8265U, a quad-core, 8-thread Whiskey Lake part clocked at up to 3.9GHz with a 15W TDP. The WHLA model supports 32GB of dual-channel, 2400MHz DDR4.

The QBiX-WP-APLA3940H-A1 ships with a quad-core Atom x5-E3940 at 1.6GHz to 1.8GHz with a 9.5W TDP. The APLA model ships with 8GB of dual-channel, 1866MHz DDR3L.

The two QBiX-WP Series computers have the same 188 x 155 x 72mm dimensions and 9-36V inputs. They both provide IEC 60068-2-27-compliant, 50G shock and IEC 60068-2-64-compliant, 5Grms vibration resistance. They also offer 0%-95% (non-condensing) humidity tolerance.

According to the announcement, the Whiskey Lake based QBiX-WP-WHLA has a slightly narrower -20 to 70°C operating range compared to the -20 to 80°C QBiX-WP-APLA, although both product pages list -20 to 70°C.

Rugged M12 connectors are provided on both QBiX-WP Series computers for 2x GbE, 2x RS-232, and a single RS-232/422/485 port. You also get M12 on the 8-bit GPIO and the 9-36VDC input. Other common features include a 2.5-inch SATA III bay, a power switch, and 2x LEDs.







QBiX-WP-APLA3940H-A1 detail views (same as with QBiX-WP-WHLA8265H-A1)

The HDMI 1.4 port supports up to 4096 x 2160 @ 30Hz on the Whiskey Lake based QBiX-WP-WHLA vs. 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz on the QBiX-WP-APLA. Both models provide a Realtek ALC269 HD Audio codec.

Common expansion features include a full-size mini-PCIe slot (PCIe x1 with USB 2.0), accompanied by a SIM card slot, which supports an optional 3G/4G module. Both models supply an M.2 M-key slot. On the WHLA model this supports 2280 modules and PCIe x4 with SATA III and is pre-installed with a 256GB SSD. The APLA model’s M.2 supports only SATA III and 2242 modules, and the pre-installed SSD is listed as TBD.

The QBiX-WP-WHLA model adds an M.2 E-key slot for WiFi/BT. According to the announcement, the WHLA model provides 2x USB 2.0 ports instead of one on the APLA, but the APLA product page and product images also show 2x USB.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the QBiX-WP Series computers. More information may be found in GigaIPC’s announcement and QBiX-WP-WHLA8265H-A1 and QBiX-WP-APLA3940H-A1 product pages.

