Rugged SODIMM module runs Linux on i.MX6UL

EMAC’s $150, SODIMM-style “SoM-iMX6U” COM runs Linux on an i.MX6UL, and offers 4GB eMMC, 4x serial ports, -40 to 85°C support, and an optional carrier.



NXP’s low-power, IoT oriented i.MX6 UltraLite (i.MX6UL) SoC has conquered yet another computer-on-module. EMAC’s SoM-iMX6U joins other Linux-driven modules based on the single-core, 528MHz Cortex-A7 SoC such as OpenEmbed’s SOM6210.

The US-manufactured SoM-iMX6U follows other low-power ARM COMs from EMAC such as the SoM-A5D36. The module is available with an optional SoM-150ES-000 carrier board, which is similarly priced at $150 in single units (see farther below).







SoM-iMX6U

The 67 x 38mm SoM-iMX6U ships with EMAC’s venerable EMAC OE Linux distribution. The module is equipped with 512MB DDR2 RAM, 4GB eMMC, and 8MB to 16MB serial data flash. A 10/100 Ethernet controller is also onboard.

The SoM-iMX6U expresses its interfaces via a 144-pin SODIMM edge connector. The module supports 2x USB 2.0 host, 1x USB OTG, and 4x serial host ports, one of which offers handshake. Primary I/O is also said to include an I2S audio port with line in/out support and 22x GPIO.

Secondary I/O is said to include I2C, CAN, and SPI, as well as 2x timer/counter/PWM interfaces. You also get 4x 12-bit analog interfaces. The 3.3V module has a typical current of 160Ma, with 150mA idle and 3.5mA sleep modes. The COM supports -40 to 85°C temperatures. (All specs are listed as preliminary.)



SoM-150ES carrier

EMAC can work with customers to build a custom carrier board. Alternatively, they can purchase the SoM-150ES board, which offers a half-EBX mounting hole form factor of 6.0 x 4.4 inches, and ships with full schematics.







SoM-150ES carrier with mounted SoM-iMX6U module (left) and detail view

The SoM-150ES features coastline ports including 10/100 Ethernet, 2x USB 2.0 host, USB 2.0 device, an SD slot, and an RS232 port. Four more COM ports are available internally, including a debug port and an RS232/422/485 port.

Other onboard connections include CAN 2.0B, LCD, audio I/O, and JTAG. There are 8x A/D and 2x D/A channels, as well as 24x digital, PLD-controlled GPIO, including 8x input, 8x output, and 8x high drive output. (In a separate datasheet this is listed as 30x GPIO.)

The 5V board operates at 0 to 70°C. There’s also a battery for nonvolatile RAM and RTC, as well as a reset button and LEDs. Options include a metal “MBPC-200” chassis, and both wall-mounted and 50 watt AC 100/240 input switching power supplies.



Further information

The SoM-iMX6U module and SoM-150ES carrier is each available for pre-order for $150. More information may be found at EMAC’s SoM-iMX6U and SoM-150ES product pages.

