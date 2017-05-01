Rugged Skylake Mini-ITX has 16.5mm profile

Rugged Skylake Mini-ITX has 16.5mm profileMay 1, 2017 — by Eric Brown — 213 views
Eurotech’s “CPU-521-17” is a -20 to 70°C ready thin Mini-ITX board that runs CentOS, Ubuntu, or Windows on Intel’s 6th Gen Core CPUs.
Eurotech has spun a variety of Linux-ready SBCs over the years, such as its i.MX6-based CPU-351-13, but the new 6th Gen Core “Skylake” based CPU-521-17 is the first Eurotech Mini-ITX board we’ve seen. Like the CPU-351-13 and most other Eurotech boards, the rugged, thin Mini-ITX board supports its Everyware Software Framework (ESF), a commercial version of the open source Java/ OSGi “Eclipse Kura” middleware for IoT gateways.
CPU-521-17
(click image to enlarge)
The CPU-521-17 runs CentOS 7, Ubuntu 15.10, or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise on Intel’s 6th Gen, dual-core U-Series Core i7, Core i5, and Celeron processors, each with 15W TDPs. Other similarly embedded-focused Skylake Mini-ITX boards include the Advantech AIMB-285, Congatec Conga-IC170, and Adlink AmITX-BW-I. All these boards have 20mm profiles, but Eurotech has whittled the CPU-521-17 down to 16.5mm.
You can order the 12V, fanless CPU-521-17 with up to 16GB soldered DDR3L for greater reliability. The board offers an extended -20 to 70°C range as well as optional conformal coating.
Coastline ports include 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, audio I/O jacks, and HDMI and DP++ ports, each with up to 4K support. You can run triple independent displays when you engage the 48-bit LVDS interface.
The CPU-521-17 is further equipped with 2x SATA 6Gbps ports with RAID 1/0 support, as well as 2x RS-232/422/485, 2x RS-232, 4x USB 2.0, and 8-bit DIO interfaces. Dual mini-PCIe slots are joined by a PCIe x4 slot and a SIM card slot. A watchdog, RTC with battery, and optional TPM are also available.
Specifications listed for the CPU-521-17 include:
- Processor — Intel 6th Gen Core U-Series with 2x Skylake cores and 15W TDPs: Celeron 3955U @ 2.0GHz, Core i5 6300U @2.4GHz/3.4GHz, Core i7 6600U 2.6GHz/3.4GHz
- Memory — Up to 16GB of soldered DDR3L @ 1600MHz via 2x sockets
- Storage — 2x SATA 3.0 with RAID 0/1
- Display:
- DisplayPort++ at up to 4096 x 2304 @60Hz
- HDMI port at up to 4096 x 2160 @24Hz or 2560 x 1600 @60Hz
- LVDS (dual-channel, 48-bit) at up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz
- LCD connector and LCD inverter power
- Triple display support
- Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (I210AT + I219LM) with iAMT on all but Celeron SKU
- Other I/O:
- 4x USB 3.0 ports
- 4x USB 2.0 headers
- 2x RS-232/422/485 interfaces (1x header, 1x “RS232 with power”)
- 2x RS-232 headers
- 8x DIO
- Audio line in/line out jacks
- LPC, I2C, SMBus
- Expansion:
- PCIe x4 Gen 3 slot
- Full/half size mini-PCIe (PCIe/USB/mSATA) slot
- Full/half size mini-PCIe (PCIe/USB) slot
- SIM card slot
- Other features – Watchdog; RTC with Lithium 3V battery; TPM factory option; ESF support; optional conformal coating; optional customization services
- Power:
- 12V DC input with screw-lock jack
- Consumption with i5 — 12V @0.95A (11.40W) typ., 12V @1.58A (18.96W) max
- Consumption with i7 — 12V @0.98A (11.76W) typ., 12V @1.62A (19.44W) max
- Operating temperature — -20 to 70°C
- Dimensions – 170 x 170 x 16.5mm (Mini-ITX)
- Operating system — CentOS 7, Ubuntu 15.10, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise
Further information
No pricing or availability information was provided for the CPU-521-17 Mini-ITX board. More information may be found at Eurotech’s CPU-521-17 product page.
