Rugged Skylake Mini-ITX has 16.5mm profile

Eurotech’s “CPU-521-17” is a -20 to 70°C ready thin Mini-ITX board that runs CentOS, Ubuntu, or Windows on Intel’s 6th Gen Core CPUs.



Eurotech has spun a variety of Linux-ready SBCs over the years, such as its i.MX6-based CPU-351-13, but the new 6th Gen Core “Skylake” based CPU-521-17 is the first Eurotech Mini-ITX board we’ve seen. Like the CPU-351-13 and most other Eurotech boards, the rugged, thin Mini-ITX board supports its Everyware Software Framework (ESF), a commercial version of the open source Java/ OSGi “Eclipse Kura” middleware for IoT gateways.







CPU-521-17

The CPU-521-17 runs CentOS 7, Ubuntu 15.10, or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise on Intel’s 6th Gen, dual-core U-Series Core i7, Core i5, and Celeron processors, each with 15W TDPs. Other similarly embedded-focused Skylake Mini-ITX boards include the Advantech AIMB-285 , Congatec Conga-IC170 , and Adlink AmITX-BW-I . All these boards have 20mm profiles, but Eurotech has whittled the CPU-521-17 down to 16.5mm.

You can order the 12V, fanless CPU-521-17 with up to 16GB soldered DDR3L for greater reliability. The board offers an extended -20 to 70°C range as well as optional conformal coating.

Coastline ports include 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, audio I/O jacks, and HDMI and DP++ ports, each with up to 4K support. You can run triple independent displays when you engage the 48-bit LVDS interface.

The CPU-521-17 is further equipped with 2x SATA 6Gbps ports with RAID 1/0 support, as well as 2x RS-232/422/485, 2x RS-232, 4x USB 2.0, and 8-bit DIO interfaces. Dual mini-PCIe slots are joined by a PCIe x4 slot and a SIM card slot. A watchdog, RTC with battery, and optional TPM are also available.

Specifications listed for the CPU-521-17 include:

Processor — Intel 6th Gen Core U-Series with 2x Skylake cores and 15W TDPs: Celeron 3955U @ 2.0GHz, Core i5 6300U @2.4GHz/3.4GHz, Core i7 6600U 2.6GHz/3.4GHz

Memory — Up to 16GB of soldered DDR3L @ 1600MHz via 2x sockets

Storage — 2x SATA 3.0 with RAID 0/1

Display: DisplayPort++ at up to 4096 x 2304 @60Hz HDMI port at up to 4096 x 2160 @24Hz or 2560 x 1600 @60Hz LVDS (dual-channel, 48-bit) at up to 1920 x 1200 @60Hz LCD connector and LCD inverter power Triple display support

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (I210AT + I219LM) with iAMT on all but Celeron SKU

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 ports 4x USB 2.0 headers 2x RS-232/422/485 interfaces (1x header, 1x “RS232 with power”) 2x RS-232 headers 8x DIO Audio line in/line out jacks LPC, I2C, SMBus

Expansion: PCIe x4 Gen 3 slot Full/half size mini-PCIe (PCIe/USB/mSATA) slot Full/half size mini-PCIe (PCIe/USB) slot SIM card slot

Other features – Watchdog; RTC with Lithium 3V battery; TPM factory option; ESF support; optional conformal coating; optional customization services

Power: 12V DC input with screw-lock jack Consumption with i5 — 12V @0.95A (11.40W) typ., 12V @1.58A (18.96W) max Consumption with i7 — 12V @0.98A (11.76W) typ., 12V @1.62A (19.44W) max

Operating temperature — -20 to 70°C

Dimensions – 170 x 170 x 16.5mm (Mini-ITX)

Operating system — CentOS 7, Ubuntu 15.10, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the CPU-521-17 Mini-ITX board. More information may be found at Eurotech’s CPU-521-17 product page.