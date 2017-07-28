Rugged Skylake box PC offers up to 8x USB and 5x HDMI ports



Advantech’s Linux-ready “UNO-2484G” Box PC offers dual-core 6th Gen U-series CPUs, 4x GbE ports, and either HDMI/USB or “iDoor” expansion units.



Like Advantech’s Linux-on-Quark based UNO-1252G IoT gateway and Intel Apollo Lake based ARK-1124C embedded computer, the new Skylake based UNO-2484G embedded PC offers up to four of the company’s homegrown “iDoor” expansion modules. The mini-PCIe based iDoor modules, which include varying mixes of wired and/or wireless features, are protected in an enclosure extension located on the bottom of the unit.







UNO-2484G base unit

UNO-2484G Universal version with iDoor expansion (left) and HDMI/USB version

Instead of choosing the optional iDoor expansion unit available in the “Universal” model. you can opt for a second optional expansion unit that takes up the same space, but instead adds 4x USB 2.0 ports and 4x HDMI ports. Combined with the 200 x 140 x 40mm base unit, which offers 4x USB 3.0 ports and a single HDMI port, among other I/O, the HDMI/USB option gives you 8x total USB ports and 5x total HDMI ports in a unit measuring 200 x 140 x 70mm.The UNO-2484G lets you run Linux, Windows 7, or Windows 10 on a choice of dual-core, 15W TDP 6th Gen Intel Core U-series processors with Intel HD Graphics 520. These include the 2.6GHz i7-6600U, 2.4GHz i5-6300U, and 2.3GHz i3-6100U. The system supports up to 8GB DDR4 (1866/2133MHz) RAM.

In addition to the HDMI port and 4x USB 3.0 ports, the base-level UNO-2484G is equipped with 4x GbE ports, a DisplayPort, and 4x RS 232/422/485 ports. (The product page, but not the datasheet, also mentions two RS-232 ports.) Other features include an audio line-out jack, a watchdog, and LEDs.







UNO-2484G base unit detail views, front and back

Dual SATA 2.5-inch bays are available, along with an mSATA interface shared with the single full-size mini-PCIe slot. Three more mini-PCIe slots can be added with an optional extension card.

CFast storage is said to available via an iDoor module, along with a Fieldbus protocol unit. Neither of these is listed among the seven featured iDoor accessories listed in the datasheet (see below), but the product page says you can choose from up to 30 iDoor modules.

The iDoor modules available with the Universal version of the UNO-2484G include up to four of the following seven featured options, as well as 23 more:

PCM-24S2WF-AE — 802.11 a/b/g/n 2T2R w/ Bluetooth 4.0, half-size mini-PCIe, 2-port SMA

PCM-24S23G-AE — 6-band HSPA Cellular Module, GPS, SIM holder, SMAx2

PCM-24R2GL-AE — 2-Port Gigabit Ethernet, mini-PCIe, RJ45

PCM-24D2R2-AE — 2-Port isolated RS-232 mini-PCIe, DB9

PCM-24D4R4-AE — 4-Port non-Isolated RS-422/485 mini-PCIe, DB37

PCM-24R1TP-AE — 1-Port Gigabit Ethernet, Intel 82574L, mini-PCIe, RJ45

PCM-27D24DI-AE — 24-Channel isolated digital I/O w/ counter mini-PCIe, DB37

The fanless, stackable UNO-2484G has an IP40-protected aluminum enclosure with -20 to 60°C temperature support. It also offers IEC 60068-2-27 compliant shock protection (50G, half sine, 11ms) and IEC 60068-2-64 compliant vibration protection (2Grms, random, 5 ~ 500Hz, 1hr/axis with mSATA).

The cableless, lockable, design has a 10-36 VDC power supply with a terminal block connection, and offers chassis ground protection said to prevent damage from electrical noise, surges, or transient voltage,” says Advantech. The systems run at 55W to 85W, says Advantech. Options include TPM 2.0, as well as DIN-rail and VESA mounting.



Further information

The Universal version of the UNO-2484G starts at $980 with a Core i3, 8GB DDR4, and an empty 4-port iDoor enclosure, but no storage, power adapter, or other options. No pricing was available for the version with four additional HDMI and four additional USB ports. It appears you can also buy the base system without the iDoor or HDMI/USB add-ons. More information may be found on the UNO-2484G product page and shopping page.

