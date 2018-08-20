Rugged, sandwich-style Sitara SBC has optimized Linux stack

Forlinx’s sandwich-style, industrial temp “OK5718-C” SBC runs Linux on a “FET5718-C” module with a Cortex-A15 based TI AM5718 SoC. Other features include SATA, HDMI, MIPI-CSI, USB 3.0, CAN, and mini-PCIe.



Forlinx Embedded Technology, the Chinese company behind Linux-friendly SBCs such as the TI Sitara AM3354 based OK335xS-II and

The Forlinx i.MX6 SBC, has posted details on a new OK5718-C SBC. Like the OK335xS-II, it’s a Sitara based board, in this case tapping TI’s single-core, Cortex-A15 based Sitara AM5718. Like the i.MX6 SBC, it’s a sandwich-style offering, with the separately available FET5718-C module hosting the up to 1.5GHz AM5718.







OK5718-C



The OK5718-C was announced (translated) in China back in May, and the product page was recently spotted by CNXSoft . The FET5718-C module and OK5718-C SBC both support -40 to 85℃ temperatures and feature an optimized Linux distro with Linux 4.9.41, Qt 5.6, and Wayland. The BSP includes PCIe host and slave mode optimizations, a simplified file system for faster boot and flashing, and an image system to allow Weston virtual keyboards and easy Qt image stacking, says Forlinx.



FET5718-C module

The FET5718-C module’s Sitara AM5718 SoC may have a somewhat old-school CPU, but it provides plenty of extras. You get both a PowerVR SGX544 3D GPU and Vivante GC320 2D GPU, as well as a 750MHz TI DSP-C66X digital signal processor and video accelerator. There’s also the same, 200MHz programmable PRU subsystem found on the BeagleBone, as well as dual, 213MHz Cortex-M4 microcontrollers.







FET5718-C



The combination of the DSP with the real-time MCUs enables robotics, machine vision, medical imaging, automotive, and facial recognition applications. Industrial automation and building automation applications are also supported.

The FET5718-C module adds 1GB DDR3L, 8GB eMMC, a TPS659162RGZR power management unit, and a 3-port Gigabit Ethernet switch subsystem. The 12-layer, 70 x 50mm COM runs on 5V power and has a 320-pin board-to-board connector.



OK5718-C board

The 4-layer, 190 x 130mm OK5718-C baseboard expands upon the FET5718-C features with ports popping out on all sides. The board provides 2x GbE ports, onboard WiFi and Bluetooth, and a mini-PCIe slot with optional 3G/4G. There are single USB 3.0 host and micro-USB 2.0 device ports and a pair of USB 2.0 host ports.

The OK5718-C is further equipped with an HDMI port, an SD slot, a CAN port, and dual audio jacks. Onboard I/O includes SATA 2.0 with power, DVP and 2x MIPI-CSI camera interfaces, and other I/O as detailed below.







OK5718-C detail view

(click image to enlarge)



Processor (via FET5718-C module) — TI Sitara AM5718 (1x Cortex-A15 core @ up to 1.5GHz; PowerVR SGX544 3D GPU; Vivante GC320 2D GPU; 750MHz TI DSP-C66X; IVA-HD image/video accelerator; 200MHz PRU-ICSS; 2x 213MHz Cortex-M4

Memory/storage: 1GB DDR3L (via FET5718-C) 8GB eMMC (via FET5718-C) QSPI flash (via FET5718-C) SD slot (SD, SDHC, SDXC support) SDIO interface SATA 2.0 interface with SATA power

Wireless — 802.11b/g/n with Bluetooth

Networking — 2x GbE ports

Media I/O: HDMI 1.4a port for up to [email protected] RGB 888 LCD interface Dual display support 2x MIPI-CSI DVP 8-bit 5MP camera interface Mic and headphone jacks; speaker headers

Other I/O: USB 3.0 host port 2x USB 2.0 host ports Micro-USB 2.0 device port 3x UART 2x I2C Serial debug port CAN 2.0, SPI, GPMC, HDQ, JTAG

Expansion — Mini-PCIe slot with optional Huawei 3G/4G card

Other features — 2x LED; 3x user keys; RTC with coin-cell battery; boot config switch

Power — 12V DC input; power and reset switches

Operating temperature — -40 to 85°C

Dimensions — 190 x 130mm

Operating system — Custom Linux with Kernel 4.9.41, Qt 5.6, and Wayland

Specifications listed for the OK5718-C SBC include:



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the OK5718-C SBC or FET5718-C module. More information may be found on the Forlinx OK5718-C and FET5718-C product pages. There’s also a product page at Faststream Technologies.