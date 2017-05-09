Rugged PC/104 SBC sandwich runs on Kaby Lake

VersaLogic’s Linux-ready, sandwich-style “Liger” offers 7th Gen Core CPUs, ruggedization features, and mini-PCIe, SPI/SPX, and PC/104-Plus expansion.



The 108 x 96mm, PC/104 form-factor Liger features Intel 7th Gen Core “Kaby Lake” dual-core U-Series i3, i5, and i7 Core processors ranging up to a 2.8GHz/3.9GHz Core i7-7600U. The Liger is named after the hybrid Lion/Tiger mix, and shares some of the ruggedization and expansion attributes of several other VersaLogic PC/104 boards: the Kaby Lake based Lion, the “Bay Trail” Atom based Bengal, and the old Atom Z5xx based Tiger.







Liger

Unlike the single-board Lion and Bengal, the sandwich-style Liger lacks PCIe/104 OneBank expansion. However, it offers PC/104-Plus (including ISA and PCI), as well as mini-PCIe and SPI/SPX expansion. Many optional expansion modules are available for each, including wireless, I/O, and video modules, among other accessories.

The two-board Liger sandwich consists of a CPU board, which contains the Intel processor, memory, and nearly all of Liger’s functionality, on the top level, along with a same-sized lower board that primarily serves to generate the Liger’s PC/104-Plus expansion bus. The lower board contains an FPGA and various signal and voltage conditioning components.

The Liger is well suited for compute-intensive high-end applications such as flight navigation, guidance systems, and medical scanning/imaging, says VersaLogic. Like other VersaLogic SBCs, the Liger supports an industrial -40 to 85°C temperature range, and meets MIL-STD-202G specifications to withstand high impact and vibration. Latching connectors are available, and there’s a standard 5-year guarantee as well as 10-year long life support. Typical power consumption ranges from 12 to 13.5 Watts, says the company.

The Liger supports up to 16GB of DDR3L RAM clocked to 1600MHz, and includes a microSD slot. One SATA 3.0 port is standard, and you can also order a second SATA interface. mSATA is available on the single full-sized mini-PCIe slot.







Liger detail view

Kaby Lake’s Intel HD Graphics 620 supports DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, H.264, and MPEG-2. The graphics are expressed via 2x mini-DisplayPort++ outputs with HDMI and HD audio support, and up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz resolution.

The Liger provides 2x GbE ports with AMT and remote network boot support, as well as 2x USB 3.0 Type-C host ports and 4x USB 2.0 host interfaces. There are also 2x RS-232/422/485, 2x RS-232, 8-bit DIO, 3x 8254 timer/counters, an I2C connection, and an SPI interface that also supports up to 2x SPX modules.

The 5V Liger board ships with a standard heat plate, and offers optional heat sinks, heat pipes, fans, and other adapters. There’s also a standard TPM 2.0 security chip, an RTC with battery, and reset and hardware monitors. Linux is supported along with Windows, Windows Embedded, VxWorks, and QNX, and extensive customization services are available.



Further information

The Liger (VL-EPM-43) will be available in Q3 2017 from both VersaLogic and Digi-Key. Pricing is not yet available. More information may be found at VersaLogic’s Liger product page.

