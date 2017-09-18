Rugged panel PC scales up to a 19-inch touchscreen

The fanless, IP65-rated WinSystems “PPC65B-1x” panel PC runs Linux or Win 10 on a quad-core Atom E3845, and offers 10.4 to 19-inch resistive touchscreens.



WinSystems has begun shipping a 5-Wire resistive touch-panel PC for industrial HMI applications that features extensive ruggedization features. The PPC65B-1x provides -20 to 70°C support, as well as IEC 60068-2-64-rated vibration, IEC 60068-2-27 shock, and ISTA 2A drop resistance.







PPC65B-1x from multiple angles

(click image to enlarge)



The system provides a wide-range 12-24V DC input, as well as IP65 (front and IP20 (rear) protection against water and dust ingress. “When mounted properly, the sealed front bezel can be washed down with a pressure hose, making this series ideal for industrial control applications such as food processing and fleet management,” says the Arlington, Texas based company.

The PPC65B-1x runs Linux or Windows 10 on a 1.91GHz, quad-core Atom E3845 from Intel’s 22nm Bay Trail generation. The system follows earlier WinSystems PPC65-branded touch panel PCs such as the Atom D2550-based PPC65-15T. Other Bay Trail products from the company include the 3.5-inch SBC35-CC405.







Inside the PPC65B-1x

(click image to enlarge)



PPC65B-10 — 10.4-inch; 1024 x 768; 450 cd/m2; 3000:1, 3.5 k, 314 x 253 x 50.2mm; 10.3W/31.5W

PPC65B-12 — 12.1-inch; 1024 x 768; 500 cd/m2; 700:1, 4.3 k, 343 x 282 x 53.2mm; 10.2W/29.4W

PPC65B-15 — 15-inch; 1024 x 768; 450 cd/m2; 700:1, 5.3 k, 425.4 x 330 x 55.6mm; 10W/30W

PPC65B-17 — 17-inch; 1280 x 1024; 350 cd/m2; 700:1, 6.8 k, 437 x 375 x 58.6mm; 10W/37.8W

PPC65B-19 — 19-inch; 1280 x 1024; 350 cd/m2; 1000:1, 7.8 k, 480 x 400 x 58.6mm; 10.2W/33.7W

Five SKUs are available, all with 5-Wire resistive single touch support on backlit screens. A capacitive touch model is available at an unstated MOQ (minimum order quantity) threshold. The five models include different screen sizes, resolution, brightness, contrast, weight, dimensions, and minimum/maximum power consumption (@12V) as listed below:

Beyond these differences, the feature set is the same for all five models. You can order the PPC65B-1x with 2GB, 4GB or 8GB DDR3L-1333/1600 RAM, and call on SD and CompactFlash II slots, as well as a 2.5-inch SATA HDD or SDD for storage. The system includes dual GbE ports, plus a half-size mini-PCIe slot for wireless expansion. An SMA antenna hole is also available.







PPC65B-1x bottom panel with default expansion option

(click image to enlarge)



2x RS-232/422/485, 2x USB 2.0

2x RS-232/422/485, 1x RS232

1x RS-232/422/485, 2x USB 2.0, 1x audio (Realtek) line-out

The PPC65B-1x is further equipped with a DVI-I display port and single USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports. Several expansion bundles are available, the first of which is listed as “default”:

The 12-24V DC input is available on a 3-pin terminal block connector, and a 12V, 5A/60W adapter is optional. The system ships with VESA and panel mounting, as well as a watchdog, a reset button, and LEDs.



Further information

No pricing is available for the now shipping PPC65B-1x. More information may be found on the WinSystems PPC65B-1x product page.

