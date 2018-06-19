Rugged NVR system for buses has 10x GbE ports for IP cameras

Lanner’s Linux-friendly “V6S” vehicle surveillance NVR computer runs on a Core i7-7600U CPU, and offers 10x PoE-ready GbE ports, 2x mini-PCIe slots, 2x swappable SATA bays, -20 to 60°C support, and shock/vibration resistance.



We’re a little leery of surveillance systems with video analytics that focus on interior public spaces, such as the buses where Lanner’s V6S will store and process video feeds from Ethernet-connected IP cameras. Yet, we can also see the potential for devices like the V6S to save lives, and we’re always suckers for cool technology running Linux.







V6S, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The V6S network video recorder (NVR) system is designed for “public transit video surveillance, recording and analytics,” says Lanner. Its 10x GbE ports enough to give a bus both inside and outside views, including a camera focused on the driver to make sure they’re not nodding off at the wheel. The system GbE ports provide Power-over-Ethernet support and are accompanied by a GbE WAN port.

Although there’s an optional CAN port on board, there’s no suggestion you would be combining the camera streams with telematics for ADAS type applications. It might help for backing up, however, with the help of an external screen connected to the available VGA and DVI-D ports. You could also conceivably connect one of those display ports to a video screen for passengers, but this is clearly not intended as an infotainment system.

The fanless V6S is powered by a dual-core, up to 2.8GHz Core i7-7600U from Intel’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake family. It runs on Windows 10 IoT, Fedora 14, or RHEL 5 Linux distros with the two Linux distros offering support for Kernel 2.6.18 or later.







V6S with external power supply

(click image to enlarge)



You can load up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM via dual sockets, and store data with the dual swappable 2.5-inch SATA III drive bays. There’s also an mSATA socket, as well as 3x mini-PCIe slots. One is for WiFi, and is variably referred to as half- or full-size, and the other two are full-size slots (one of them external) accompanied by SIM card slots for up to 4G/LTE cellular connections. There are 7x antenna holes that also support an optional, mini-PCIe based GPS module.

The V6S is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0 ports, 2x RS-232/422/485 DB-9 ports, a mic-in/line-out DB9 port, and the optional CAN module. The system provides 7x 5V or 12V digital inputs, 7x 12V digital outputs at up to 100mA, and 2x IGN-DI inputs “for ignition control to MCU,” says Lanner. An RTC and hardware monitoring are also available.







V6S detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The 273.8 x 218 x 92.2mm V6S weighs 5.5 kilograms and runs at -20 to 60°C with the included heatsink. The range is lower if you go with the optional, 2600mAH Li-ion battery, which lasts for 15 minutes. There’s a shock and vibration mounting kit that offers MIL-STD-810G and E-mark E13 levels of resistance. The kit also extends the dimensions a bit in two dimensions.

The V6S provides an external DC 9-36V power adapter with ATX mode support, as well as ignition delay on/off control. The external supply also features 19V/60W system output, 56V/180W PoE output, and 18.5VDC support, as well as the optional battery.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provide for the V6S. More information may be found on Lanner’s V6S announcement and V6S product pages.

