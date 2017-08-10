Rugged, multi-touch panel PCs run Linux 4.4 on Apollo Lake

Aaeon’s 10.1-inch “ACP-1106” and 7-inch “ACP-1076” multi-touch panel PCs offer extended temperature, shock, vibration, ingress, and surge protection.



Aaeon has updated its ACP line of multi-touch infotainment panel PCs, which include its Bay Trail Intel Atom based ACP-1104, with two new models that run on Intel’s Apollo Lake SoCs. The 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 ACP-1106 and 7-inch, 1024 x 600 ACP-1076 are designed for high-EMI panel PC systems, kiosks, and smart factory HMI systems in applications such as product line management, smart city power grids, and other data-driven service management tasks, says Aaeon.







ACP-1106, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







ACP-1076, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The new ACP models are the first Apollo Lake based multi-touch panel PCs on the market, says Aaeon. You can equip either model with a quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 or Celeron N3350, each with 6W TDPs and 1.1GHz base frequency, and burst modes up to 2.5GHz and 2.4GHz, respectively. The announcement mentions Linux, Android, and Windows 10 support while the datasheets list Linux 4.40 or above or Windows 10.The 10.1-inch ACP-1106 and 7-inch ACP-1076 are promoted for their compact dimensions, measuring 266 x 184 x 48mm and 196 x 134 x 48mm, respectively. The fanless systems are further touted for their thermal management systems, which are said to boost airflow and cool air circulation, enabling -5 to 50°C operation with 0.5 m/s airflow.

The aluminum cased panel PCs provide vibration resistance of 1Grms, 5~500Hz, and shock resistance of 15G peak acceleration (11 msec. duration). The systems offer wide-range 9-30V power supplies with 2-pin terminal blocks, 60W adapters, and power buttons. Also available is CE/FCC Class A protection for EMC, with voltage protection against surge spikes and short circuits, says Aaeon.

The front bezels on each computer provide IP65 protection against dust mites and water. Both panel- and VESA 75 mounting are available.

Both ACP systems have backlit, projective capacitive touch panels with multi-touch support. The 10.1-inch, WXGA ACP-1106 offers 250 cd/m2 luminance and 160° viewing angles while the 7-inch, SWXGA ACP-1076 provides 300 cd/m2 and 150° (H) and 145° (V) angles.







ACP-1106 (left) and ACP-1076 detail views, showing dual COM and dual serial options, respectively, with bottom I/O shown on top and top I/O on the bottom

(click images to enlarge)



Otherwise, the feature sets are identical. The new ACP systems ship with 4GB DDR3L, expandable to 8GB. They furnish an mSATA slot with ruggedized HDD options ranging from 8GB to 128GB.

The ACP systems provide dual GbE ports, plus 2x USB 3.0 ports and single USB 2.0, RS-232 (DB-9), and HDMI ports. An expansion I/O module lets you optionally double the RS-232 and USB 2.0 ports, as shown in the detail views. In addition, there’s a half-size mini-PCIe slot, which can optionally be fitted with a WiFi module.



Further information

The “very reasonably priced” 10.1-inch ACP-1106 and 7-inch ACP-1076 are “coming soon,” says Aaeon. More information may be found on the ACP-1106 and ACP-1076 product pages.

