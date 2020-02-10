Rugged, modular, Coffee Lake systems add 9th Gen support

Cincoze has upgraded its rugged, 8th Gen Coffee Lake based DX-1100 and DS-1200 Series embedded PCs with 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips. The systems provide -40 to 70°C support and up to 8x GbE/PoE+ ports via Cincoze’s CMI expansion.



Cincoze announced new support for Intel’s 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors on two recent 8th Gen based embedded computers – a compact DX-1100 that we covered last March and a DS-1200 Series with zero (DS-1200), one (DS-1201), or two (DS-1202) PCIe slots that we briefly cover below.







DS-1200, front and back with empty CMI and CFM expansion slots

The Intel 9th Gen Coffee Lake-R options supported by Cincoze include the octa-core Core i7-9700E at up to 4.4GHz down to the quad-core Core i3-9100TE at up to 3.2GHz, among several other quad, hexa-, and octa-core models. The DX-1100 also supports the octa-core, up to 3.9GHz Xeon E-2278GEL Both systems default to Windows, but support Linux on request.

The previously covered DX-1100 offers shock, vibration, and -40 to 70°C support and can load up to 32GB DDR4. The 242 x 174 x 77mm system provides dual, hot-swappable 2.5-inch bays with RAID support and can be further expanded via M.2, mini-PCIe, and Cincoze’s Combined Multiple I/O (CMI) and Control Function Module (CFM) modules.







DX-1100, front and back (with full expansion slots)

The DX-1100 offers triple display support, including two 4K displays at once. You also get base I/O consisting of 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1, 6x USB 3.0, and 4x RS-232/422/485 ports, and more.



DS-1200 Series

The DS-1200 Series was announced in Oct. 2018 with 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs and an Intel Q370 chipset. The 242 x 174 x 77mm DS-1200 model is much like the more compact DX-1100. There are also larger DS1201 and DS-1202 models with one or two PCIe expansion slots.







DS-1201 (left) and DS-1202 with empty expansion slots

The DS-1200 Series supports -40 to 70°C or -40 to 45°C ranges, depending on the processor and offers the same 50 Grms, half-sine 11ms and 5 Grms, 5-500Hz, 3 axes shock and vibration resistance, respectively, as the DX-1100. EN 50121-3-2 and EN60950-1 compliances are also listed.

As with the DX-1100, the standard, 2x GbE ports can be expanded to 8x total via CMI modules that provide a choice of RJ45 and M12 GbE ports, all with optional PoE+. Serial connectivity can also be expanded via CMI and CFM, including isolated serial interfaces, from the default 2x RS-232/422/485 DB9 ports







DS-1200 front view with different expansion options

There are 8x USB 3.1, 3.0, and 2.0 ports compared to 6x on the DX-1000, including dual USB 3.1 Gen2 ports. You get dual DisplayPorts plus DVI-I instead of DP, HDMI, and DVI-I.

Other features include dual SATA III bays, 3x mSATA-ready mini-PCIe slots with SIM slot, and an M.2 M-key 2280 socket for NVMe. A 9-48VDC input with power protections is also available along with audio I/O, watchdog, supercap backup, and other features



Further information

Th 9th Gen ready DX-1100 and DS-1200 Series computers appear to be available with undisclosed pricing. More information may be found on Cincoze’s DX-1100, DS-1200, DS-1201, and DS-1202 product pages.