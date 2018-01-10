Rugged mobile gateway runs Linux

Artila’s “Matrix-713” mobile IoT gateway runs Linux on a Cortex-A5 ATSAMA5D35, and provides Fast and Gigabit Ethernet, 2x CAN, 2x mini-PCIe, GPS, and an IMU, and supports -20 to 80°C temperatures.



Artila’s Mobile IoT Gateway Matrix-713 follows a similarly headless Matrix-710 embedded computer announced last May, which also runs Linux 4.9 on a 536MHz, Cortex-A5 Atmel ATSAMA5D35 SoC, and shares many of the same features. It’s not a replacement, however, but rather a more advanced, mobile-friendly alternative. (Separately, Artila announced a new Aport-213 (PDF) serial-to-WiFi gateway.)







Matrix-713

The 166 x 120 x 35mm Matrix-713 is slightly larger than the Matrix-710, and adds GPS/GLONASS with antenna connector, a 9-axis MEMS IMU, and a second mini-PCIe slot. Both slots are accompanied by 4G ready micro-SIM slots and antenna connectors, with optional WiFi. The 4x DIDO and 2x relay interfaces also appear to be new. In addition, the Matrix-710 also has a much wider -20 to 80°C operating range.

On the other hand, the isolated RS-232/422/485 serial ports are halved to 4x, and the USB 2.0 ports are halved to 2x. This configuration mimics that of the similarly SAMA5D35-based, but much smaller and non-wireless, Matrix-700 from 2016.

The pre-installed Linux 4.9 stack adds gcc 6.2.0 + glibc 2.24 toolchain support, as well as the browser-based Node-Red flow editor, complete with a dashboard builder and RESTful APIs. As before you get the ETX4 filesystem, web and terminal servers, and other utilities and drivers.







Matrix-713 detail views

Other features are much the same. The system ships with 512MB LPDDR2 RAM, as well as 8MB data flash for system backup. For user storage, you will find bootable 8GB eMMC flash and a bootable microSD slot that now supports up to 128GB.

Both 10/100 and 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet ports are available, along with 2x CAN ports, a headphone jack, a serial console port, an RTC, a watchdog, and a buzzer. GPIO is also available, and like the CAN, serial, and DIDO, it’s expressed via a terminal block connector

The 9-60VDC terminal block input has an even wider range than before. You also get a micro-USB port with 5V power support and an optional 110-240VAC adapter and battery pack for backup. Typical consumption is said to be [email protected] Wall-mounting is standard and DIN-rail mounting is optional.



Further information

The Mobile IoT Gateway Matrix-713 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Artila’s embedded computer page and Matrix-713 datasheet (PDF).

