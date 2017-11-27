Rugged mini-PC supports Linux on Apollo Lake

Avalue’s factory hardened, 177 x 123 x 43.5mm “EPC-APL” mini-PC offers Apollo Lake SoCs, 2x GbE, mSATA, mini-PCIe, and triple displays.



Avalue, which recently announced a 3.5-inch ECM-APL2 SBC, has unveiled a rugged EPC-APL mini-PC that uses the SBC as its mainboard. The 177 x 123 x 43.5mm, 1.2-Kilogram system similarly runs Linux or Windows 10 on Intel’s Atom, Celeron, and Pentium “Apollo Lake” system-on-chips.







EPC-APL (left) and the ECM-APL2 SBC that powers it

The EPC-APL supports up to 8GB DDR3L 1866MHz SDRAM, and features a 2.5-inch SATA III bay. A full-size mini-PCIe slot supports mSATA storage, and a half-size mini-PCIe slot is accompanied by dual antenna mounts with dust cover.

The EPC-APL is further equipped with 2x GbE ports (Intel I211AT), 4x USB 3.0 ports, Realtek ALC892 audio, and an RS-232/422/485 jumper. Triple displays are enabled via 2x HDMI 1.4b ports for up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz video and a VGA port at up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz.







EPC-APL vertical views from both sides

Vibration, per IEC 60068-2-64 — 1.5Grms, random, 5 to 500Hz, 30min/axis

Shock, per IEC 60068-2-27 — 50G, half sine, 11ms, 3 Axis, 6 Faces

Bump, per IEC 60068-2-29 — 10G, half sine, 11ms, Z axis

Drop, per IEC-60068-2-32 — ISTA 2A, Test: Ed

The aluminum/metal-constructed, fanless EPC-APL-10 supports -10 to 50°C when equipped with an extended temperature SSD, or 0 to 45°C with an HDD, provided there is 1m/air external air flow. With SSD storage, the system is said to meet the following ruggedness/reliability specs:

The EPC-APL supplies a 12 to 26V power input AT/ATX power and ACPI 5.0 power management. A 100 to 240VDC (50-60Hz) input adapter and 12V/5A AC-DC 60W output adapter are also available. Other features include a watchdog, HW monitoring, 2x LEDs, and factory optional VESA and DIN-rail kits.



Further information

The EPC-APL is listed as “coming soon” with undisclosed pricing. More information may be found at Avalue’s EPC-APL product page.

