Rugged mini-PC dips into Elkhart Lake

Neousys unveiled a fanless, 112 x 87 x 50mm “POC-40” computer with an up to 3.0GHz, dual-core Atom x6211E plus up to 32GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 4x USB, 3x M.2, and DP, 2x serial, and isolated DIO.



Last month, Neousys announced one of the first Intel Elkhart Lake based embedded PCs with its ultra-compact (153 x 108 x 56mm) POC-400. The company has followed up with an even smaller (112 x 87 x 50mm) and similarly rugged POC-40 using the same 10nm processor family. The industrial, DIN-rail mountable mini-PC supports applications such as space-constrained factory data collection systems, rugged edge computers, and mobile gateways.







POC-40 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The POC-40 is equipped with a 1.2GHz/3.0GHz, dual-core Atom x6211E from the same Elkhart Lake family as the POC-400, which uses the quad-core Atom x6425E. Once again, no OS support was listed, but Linux and Windows should run fine. Other compact Elkhart Lake systems include Vecow’s SPC-6000

Elkhart Lake offers speedy, 10nm Tremont CPU cores plus Intel Gen11 graphics with triple 4K and improved AI performance. Intel claims up to 1.7x better single-thread, 1.5x better multi-thread, and 2x better graphics performance compared to Gemini Lake. Intel recently announced a low-power, 10nm Jasper Lake family of Pentium Silver and Celeron chips designed for less embedded applications such as Chromebooks.

The POC-40 can load up to 32GB DDR4-3200 via a single RAM socket. Storage is enabled via an M.2 M-key 2280 socket. An M.2 E-key 2230 socket supports WiFi modules.

Unlike the POC-400, the POC-40 provides an M.2 B-key 3042/3052 socket with integrated SIM slot for a 4G or 5G module. However, it lacks the earlier model’s MezIO interface for optional GbE and I/O modules.

Instead of the POC-400’s triple 2.5GbE ports, you get dual 1GbE ports, and instead of dual DisplayPorts at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz, there is one. Other features include 2x USB 3.1 Gen1, 2x USB 2.0, and 3-wire RS-232 and software-programmable RS-232/422/485 ports. There is also an audio I/O jack and 4x-in/4x-out, isolated DIO.

The POC-40 provides an 8-35VDC terminal block input with optional 60W AC/DC adapter plus another terminal block for remote control and LED output. DIN-rail mounting is standard and wall-mounting is optional.

The fanless, -25 to 70°C tolerant system offers 10%~90%, non-condensing humidity resistance and vibration and shock protections rated at MIL-STD-810G, Method 514.6, Category 4 and MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6, Procedure I, Table 516.6-II, respectively. EMC protection is compliant with EN 55032 and EN 55024.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” POC-40. More information may be found in Neousys’ announcement and product page.