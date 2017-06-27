Rugged marine computer runs Linux on Skylake-U

Avalue’s “EMS-SKLU-Marine” is an IEC EN60945 certified computer with 6th Gen Core CPUs, -20 to 60°C support, plus 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, M2, and mini-PCIe.



The EMS-SKLU-Marine is designed for maritime applications such as control room or engine room, integrated bridge systems, propulsion control or safety systems, and boat entertainment systems. Avalue touts the 240 x 151 x 75mm box computer for being smaller than typical boat computers while complying with IEC EN60945 ruggedization standards.







EMS-SKLU-Marine from two angles

(click images to enlarge)



Housed in an aluminum extrusion and steel chassis, the IP50 protected system provides -20 to 60°C support with air flow and SSD. It’s also rated for vibration resistance per IEC 60945, Clause 8.7 and IEC60068-2-6a and shock resistance with SSD of 10Grms per IEC 60068-2-27.

The EMS-SKLU-Marine runs Linux or Windows on dual Core Intel Core and Celeron “Skylake” U-Series CPUs up to a 2.6GHz Core i7-6600U. Up to 16GB DDR4-2133MHz is supported via dual sockets. The system provides a 2.5-inch SATA bay and an M.2 B-Key/2242/3042 socket with SATA support.

There’s also a mini-PCIe slot, a 2x SIM Card slots, and 2x antenna knockouts. An 80-pin Avalue IET expansion interface is also available. A service window lets you access RAM, M.2, and mini-PCIe modules.

The EMS-SKLU-Marine offers 2x GbE ports with WoL, a DisplayPort with up to 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz resolution, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. The computer is further equipped with 6x RS232/422/485 ports, 4x of which offer 2.5KV isolation. Other features include 12-bit GPIO, 2x PS2, audio jacks, and an SMBus interface.

The system features a 12/24VDC (9 to 36V typical) power supply with 3-pin terminal block and an optional AC-DC adapter. You also get a wall-mount kit, watchdog, and hardware monitoring.



Further information

The EMS-SKLU-Marine is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Avalue’s EMS-SKLU-Marine product page.