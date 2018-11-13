Rugged, low-cost Bay Trail SBC runs Linux

VersaLogic released a rugged, PC/104-Plus form-factor “SandCat” SBC with a dual-core Intel Bay Trail SoC, -40 to 85℃ support, plus SATA, GbE, and mini-PCIe and more, starting at $370 in volume.



VersaLogic has spun a simpler, more affordable alternative to its BayCat single board computer, which similarly offers a Linux supported Intel Bay Trail SoC in a PC/104-Plus form-factor board. The rugged new SandCat is limited to a dual-core, 1.33GHz Atom E3825, and offers a somewhat reduced feature set, but launches at less than half the price of the dual-core version of the BayCat, selling at $370 in volume.







SandCat (left) and detail view

The venerable PC/104-Plus spec features a combination of ISA- and PCI-based self-stacking bus expansion. VersaLogic has used it on other SBCs, including one of the boards on its double-board, Kaby Lake based Liger

The SandCat supports Linux, Windows, and other x86 platforms including VxWorks and QNX. Tested Linux distros include Ubuntu 14.04 LTS and Knoppix 7.4.2.

The 108 x 96mm SandCat has a tall 42mm profile due to its standard heat sink. The fanless SBC has an industrial -40 to 85℃ operating range, and features MIL-STD-202G rated vibration (Methods 204 and 214A) and shock resistance (Method 213B), as well as tolerance of humidity and thermal shock. The board also provides long-term, typically 10-year, availability.

The SandCat is available with up to 8GB DDR3L-1067 RAM via a single socket and offers a 3Gbps SATA II port. Like most PC/104 family boards, the SandCat doesn’t offer much in the way of real-world ports. You get a mini-DisplayPort with 1920 x 1080 and audio support and an optional adapter card for LVDS touch-panels.







SandCat (left) and sample mini-PCIe add-on modules

The SandCat is equipped with a GbE interface with remote boot support, as well as 4x USB 2.0, 2x RS-232/422/485, 8x DIO, and single I2C and audio interfaces. Expansion features include a full-length mini-PCIe slot with optional WiFi, GPS, mSATA, GbE, and I/O modules, as well as dual PC/104-Plus interfaces, with support for both ISA and PCI based modules.

There’s a 5V input with ACPI 3.0 sleep modes. Other features include hardware monitoring, support for RTC backup battery, and the VersaAPI board I/O interface. A variety of optional cables and other add-ons are available, and VersaLogic provides extensive hardware and software customization services for 100+ volume orders.



Further information

The SandCat (VL-EPM-39EBK) is available now with quantity pricing starting at $370. More information may be found in VersaLogic’s SandCat announcement and on the SandCat product page.