Rugged little embedded PC builds on Apollo Lake

Portwell’s “WEBS-21D0” features a quad-core Atom E3900 SoC, -20 to 60°C support, M.2 Type E expansion, and SATA and mSATA storage.



The WEBS-21D0’s modest, 150 x 150 x 60mm dimensions are enabled by its 120 x 120mm Nano-6062 Nano-ITX motherboard, which was announced last November. No OS support was listed by Portwell for either the WEBS-21D0 or Nano-6062, which runs on Intel’s Apollo Lake processors. The WEBS-21D0 offers two quad-core options: the Atom x7-E3950 with 1.6GHz/2.0GHz, 2MB L2 cache, and 12W TDP, and the Atom x5-E3940 with 1.6GHz/1.8GHz, 2MB L2 cache, and 9W TDP.







WEBS-21D0

Nano-6062

The rugged, fanless computer features -20 to 60°C support, 5Grms, 5~500Hz vibration resistance, and 50G, 11msec shock resistance. The IP40-protected, 1.3 kilogram system offers a offers a wide-range 12-24V power input, as well as VESA, wall, and DIN-rail mounting.

The WEBS-21D0 uses Portwell’s “wall, pillar and cover” design, which enables “flexible and easy customization” and a “top cover/heat sink mechanism that facilitates efficient heat dissipation.” Applications are said to include kiosk, digital signage, in-vehicle mobile video surveillance, medical, IoT gateways, “and the harsh environments of factory automation.”

The WEBS-21D0 supports up to 8GB DDR3L-1866/1600 RAM, and provides a 2.5-inch SATA III bay. There are also microSD and mSATA slots, with the latter co-layed with a full-size mini-PCIe slot. For wireless expansion, you get an M.2 Type E slot, plus a reserved cutout for an antenna. Dual GbE ports are available for wired connections.

The system provides a DisplayPort for up to 4K video, as well as a VGA port. There are also two USB 3.0 ports and two more USB 3.0 interfaces, which can optionally be converted to exposed ports. Other features include an audio jack, a RS-232/422/485 DB-9 port, hardware monitoring, and a watchdog.



Further information

The WEBS-21D0 is available now at an undisclosed price from Portwell, and can also be purchased from Arrow Electronics and Avnet. More information may be found in the WEBS-21D0 announcement and product page.

