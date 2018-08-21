Rugged, Linux-ready mini-PC showcases Ryzen V1000

Tranquil PC open pre-orders on a fanless, barebones “Mini Multi Display PC” mini-PC with AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC, 4x simultaneous 4K DisplayPort displays, 2x GbE, and up to 32GB DDR4 and 1TB storage.



Manchester, UK based Tranquil PC has launched the first mini-PC based on the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000. The Mini Multi Display PC is named for the Ryzen V1000’s ability to simultaneously drive four 4K displays, a feature supported here with 4x DisplayPorts. The NUC-like, aluminum frame system is moderately rugged, with 0 to 40°C support and IP50 protection.







Mini Multi Display PC, front and back

The Mini Multi Display PC is designed for applications including electronic gaming, medical imaging, interactive digital signage, thin clients, and POS terminals. No OS is included, but the system supports 32/64-bit Linux and 64-bit Windows 10.

The 180 x 157 x 54mm, 1.8 kg mini-PC is available in three models ranging from $878 to $1,494 depending on core count, memory, and storage:

Basic — Ryzen V1202B — 2x core/4x thread up to 3.2GHz — 8GB DDR4 — 250GB SSD — $878.46

Advance — Ryzen V1605B — 4x core/8x thread up to 3.6GHz — 16GB DDR4 — 250GB SSD — $1,013.31

Advance+ — Ryzen V1605B — 4x core/8x thread up to 3.6GHz — 32GB DDR4 — 1TB SSD — $1,493.64





Ryzen Embedded V1000 models

Tranquil PC, which earlier this year sold a majority stake to French hardware manufacturer 2CRSI, is primarily known for its compact multi-node cluster servers. Its Mini Multi Display PC is only the second Ryzen V1000 based embedded computer we’ve seen after the much larger Sintrones ABOX-5100 . We’ve seen more V1000-based SBCs, including the Udoo Bolt , as well as a variety of compute modules.

All three systems feature dual-channel, 2400MHz DDR4 and single M.2 2280 slots for SSDs. In addition to the four DP ports, you get an RS-232 DB9, a USB 3.1 Type-C, and 3x USB 2.0 host ports. For communications, there are dual GbE ports (Realtek RTL8111G) and Intel’s Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265 module with 802.11ac 2×2 MIMO and Bluetooth. Dual antennas are also onboard.







Mini Multi Display PC portside diagram and AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000

The Mini Multi Display PC is further equipped with a 12-19V input and an external 12V, 60W power supply, and runs at 12-25W depending on the V1000 model. Other features include audio line-out and mic-in jacks, dual LEDs, a power/reset switch, and a wall/VESA mount kit.

For a somewhat uneven pricing comparison, the Bolt was available to Kickstarter customers with the dual-core V1202B, 8GB RAM, WiFi, and case for $422 (non-early bird). The same configuration with the quad-core V1605B and 16GB RAM ran to $564.

The Udoo prices, which may well be higher early next year when the boards open for general purchase, did not include SSDs. In addition, the board has only one GbE port and no serial port, wide-range power, or rugged, IP50 protected case. On the other hand, the Bolt gives you an open hardware design, 32GB eMMC, two more M.2 slots, and 4x USB 3.0 or 3.1 slots (instead of 1x 3.1, 3 x 2.0). Additional expansion interfaces are also available.

AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 is the successor to AMD’s R-Series and competes with Intel Core processors. It incorporates 14nm fabricated, dual-threaded Zen CPU cores, as well as exceptional Vega graphics, with up to 11 compute units.



Further information

The Mini Multi Display PC is available now with 3-year warranty and a 1-2 week delivery turnaround starting at $878, with availability beginning Sep. 30. There appears to be an additional 50-Pound ($64.50) discount if you order before Aug. 26. More information may be found on the Tranquil PC Mini Multi Display PC product page.

