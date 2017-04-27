Rugged, Linux-friendly module taps Apollo Lake

Axiomtek’s “CEM313” COM Express Compact module runs on Intel Apollo Lake, and offers -20 to 70°C support, vibration resistance, and an optional carrier.



The CEM313 is Axiomtek’s first computer-on-module to support Intel’s recent Apollo Lake generation of system-on-chips. The 95 x 95mm COM Express Compact Type 6 module lacks Atom E3900 support, but can load the quad-core Pentium N4200 or dual-core Celeron N3350, running at up to 2.5GHz and 2.3GHz, respectively, each with 6W TDPs. The Linux- and Windows-10 supported module is available with the same CEB94006 carrier board offered with its Intel Bay Trail based CEM841, CEM842, and CEM843 COM Express modules.







CEM313, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The CEM313 supports up to 8GB DDR3L-1600 via dual SODIMMs, and provides 32GB eMMC 5.0. The module includes an Intel i211AT GbE controller with WoL and PXE boot support, and expresses I/O including 2x SATA-600, 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 2x serial TX/RX, and 8-bit DIO. Other interfaces include LPC. SPI, I2C, and 4x PCIe, only 3x of which can be active while” internal LAN is connected,” says Axiomtek.

For displays, you get dual display support via a DDI interface at up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz, as well as a single-channel 18/24-bit LVDS interface. These can be swapped out for VGA and eDP, respectively. An HD audio link enables a baseboard codec.

The rugged system features -20 to 70°C support and 3.5 Grms vibration resistance. You can choose between a 12V AT or 12V or 5V ATX power input, and there’s a smart battery interface.

A watchdog, hardware monitoring, and TPM are available, along with optional AXView 2.0 intelligent remote management software. For more information on the optional CEB94006 carrier board, see our earlier CEM84x coverage or follow the link farther below.







CEB94006 carrier board

(click images to enlarge)



Other Linux-friendly Compact Type 6 modules with Apollo Lake include Advantech’s SOM-6869 , Adlink’s cExpress-AL , Congatec’s Conga-TCA5 , and Portwell’s PCOM-B641VG



Further information

Axiomtek’s CEM313 will be available in mid-June. More information may be found at the CEM313 and CEB94006 product pages.

