Rugged, Linux-friendly industrial PC serves up dual PCI or PCIe slots

Axiomtek’s “IPC962-511-FL” industrial computer offers 6th or 7th Gen Intel CPUs, an extended temperature range, 2x swappable SATA drives, 2x PCI or PCIe expansion slots, and a choice of serial and DIO I/O configurations.



Axiomtek’s new IPC962-511-FL that follows the rugged design tradition and multiple PCI/PCIe expansion options of other Intel-based IPC computers, such as its 4th Gen “Haswell” based IPC932-230-FL-ECM. The new model offers a choice of 6th Gen “Skylake” or 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” Intel Core i7/i5/i3 or Celeron processors with up to 35W TDP and 3.4GHz, compatible with the Intel H110 chipset. The system runs Linux or Windows 10, and supports Intel AMT 9.0, as well as Axiomtek’s AXView software for smart device monitoring and remote IoT management.







IPC962-511-FL, front and back

The IPC962-511-FL is designed for automatic optical inspection, digital signage, motion control, factory automation, and other industrial IoT applications. The computer is larger (230 x 192 x 147.5mm) and more feature rich than Axiomtek’s Kaby Lake based eBOX700-891-FL computer. Other recent embedded PCs that give you a choice of 6th or 7th Gen CPUs include Aaeon’s Boxer-6639M and Cincoze’s DX-1000

The IPC962-511-FL offers an extended temperature range of -10 to 60°C with Skylake (or -10 to 55° with Kaby Lake), when equipped with wide-temp SSDs (and according to one citation, HDDs as well). The system is constructed of aluminum extrusion, heavy-duty cold-rolled steel, and is IP40 protected if you don’t use the optional fan module. Wall-mounting is also available.

There’s a 19-30V DC input with 3-pin terminal block, as well as an AT/ATX selectable switch, remote switch, power button, and optional 24V/120W adapter. Over-voltage, over-current, and short-circuit protections are also available.







IPC962-511-FL detail view

The IPC962-511-FL supports up to 32GB DDR4-2133 via dual sockets. You get dual hot-swappable 2.5-inch SATA bays with optional HDD and SSD drives, and dual GbE ports ((Intel i211AT). Additional front-facing ports include HDMI, VGA, and 4x USB 3.0 ports, plus mic-in and line-out jacks.

Aside from these standard features, you can choose from three modular I/O configurations: 4x RS-232/422/485 ports, 8-in/8-out isolated DIO with interrupt, or 2x RS-232/422/485 with isolated 2.5KVDC protection and 4-in/4-out isolated DIO. You also get a choice of how you want to populate the dual PCI/PCIe expansion slots: PCIe x16 with PCIe x4, PCIe x16 with PCI, or 2x PCI.

A full-size mini-PCIe slot is standard, and is available with optional 3G/4G, GPS, and WiFi/Bluetooth modules. There are dual antenna mounts with optional antennas.



Further information

The IPC962-511-FL will be available later this month at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Axiomtek’s IPC962-511-FL announcement and product page.

