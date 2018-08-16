Rugged, Linux-friendly embedded PC plugs you into the CANBus

IEI announced an IP40-protected “DRPC-130-AL” DIN-rail computer with an Atom x5-E3930, CANBus, SATA, eMMC, 4x USB 3.0, dual HDMI and GbE, extended temperature support, and shock and vibration resistance.



IEI’s fanless DRPC-130-AL may be the quintessential compact industrial embedded PC. Nothing much stands out except for the CANBus port, but IEI Technology has crammed a lot into a compact, 1.4 kg, 174 x 130 x 58.8mm chassis.



DRPC-130-AL

Designed for DIN-rails, but also available with wall mounting, the rugged system runs Linux or Windows 10 on Intel’s dual-core Apollo Lake generation Atom x5-E3930 with up to 1.8GHz performance. The slim 6.5W TDP enables the system to run at 12V @ 2.88A on 4GB RAM. The DRPC-130-AL follows earlier IEI embedded systems such as this year’s storage-oriented, Bay Trail Atom based IBX-660.

Ruggedization features include -20 to 60°C support (with air flow and an SSD), as well as IEC68-2-27 compliant shock resistance (half-sine wave shock 5G, 11ms, 100 shocks per axis). The vibration resistance complies with MIL-STD-810G 514.6C-1.

The IP40-protected computer has a 12-24V power input via a 3-pin terminal block. There’s also a power button, reset button, AT/ATX switch, and remote power connection via a PSON 2-pin terminal block.

The DRPC-130-AL supports 4GB to 8GB DDR3L RAM and offers up to 32GB optional eMMC 5.0 and a 2.5-inch SATA III HDD/SSD bay. mSATA storage is available via the full-size mini-PCIe slot. There’s also a half-size mini-PCIe slot with an optional SIM slot and an optional wireless kit with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.0, and a pair each of antennas and RF cables.







DRPC-130-AL front (left) and top detail views

(click image to enlarge)



Dual, Intel I211-based Gigabit Ethernet ports are onboard, along with 4x USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 header, and 2x HDMI 1.4b ports for up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz. Four RS-232/422/485, 8-bit DIO, and an optional, 2.5kV isolated CANBus interface with dual CAN support are all provided via DB9 ports. A watchdog, dual LEDs, and an optional TPM 2.0 chip are also available.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the DRPC-130-AL. More information may be found in IEI Technology’s DRPC-130-AL announcement and product pages.

