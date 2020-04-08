Rugged, Linux-driven IoT gateways are optimized for sensor monitoring

Neousys’ IGT-33V and IGT-34C gateways run Debian on a TI AM3352 and offer PoE+ PD, isolated DIO, and 8x 0-10V (33V) or 4x 4-20mA (34C) analog inputs. They follow similar IGT30 and IGT-31D models that focus on digital outputs.



We missed Neousys’ January announcement of its IGT30 and IGT-31D IoT gateways, both of which run a Debian 9 Linux stack on a Texas Instruments Sitara AM3352 SoC. Now, the company has followed up with similar IGT-33V and IGT-34C models. The rugged new DIN-rail systems specialize in analog inputs and digital outputs compared to the earlier digital input focused models. All four IGT-30 series models, which are aimed primarily at sensor monitoring, among other industrial IoT applications, are covered below.







IGT-33V/IGT-34C (left) and earlier IGT30/IGT-31D

IGT-30D — 8x DI, 2x DO

— 8x DI, 2x DO IGT-31D — 8x DI, 2x DO, CAN

— 8x DI, 2x DO, CAN IGT-33V — 2x DI, 6x DO, 8x 0-10V 16-bit analog inputs

— 2x DI, 6x DO, 8x 0-10V 16-bit analog inputs IGT-34C — 2x DI, 6x DO, 4x 4-20mA 16-bit analog inputs

The major feature differences of the IGT-30 series are as follows:

The Sitara AM3352 is the low-end member of TI’s once ubiquitous AM335x family of up to 1GHz, single-core Cortex-A8 processors. It lacks the PRU cores and PowerVR GPUs of higher-end models such as the BeagleBone’s AM3359.

All the IGT-30 series computers support the AM3352 SoC with 1GB DDR3L and pre-installed Debian 9 and have many other similar features as shown below. All four systems are certified to operate on Verizon’s network, as well as Amazon AWS.



IGT-33V and IGT-34C

The new IGT-33V and IGT-34C each measure a compact 104 x 77 x 43mm and weigh in at 0.5 Kg. They ship with DIN-rail mounts and support -25 to 70°C operation. Other ruggedization features include 5 Grms vibration and 50 Grms shock resistance plus 10%~90%, non-condensing humidity tolerance and CE/FCC Class B EMC protections, soon to be certified per EN55032 and EN55024.







IGT-33V/IGT-34C detail view

The only difference between the IGT-33V and IGT-34C are the analog input variations shown in the bullet list above. The systems are equipped with 2x 10/100 Ethernet ports, one of which supports PoE+ PD, which lets you power the device via Ethernet in addition to transferring data.

The IGT-33V and IGT-34C are further equipped with a USB 2.0 host port and dual microSDHC slots — one internal and one external. “This design allows users to separate system/user data and can expedite in OS deployment for mass production,” says Neousys.

Terminal plug interfaces are provided for 2x isolated DI, 6x isolated DO, RS-232 console, RS-485, RS-232/422/485, and the analog inputs. A full-size mini-PCIe slot supports an optional CAT 6 LTE module with the help of an internal SIM socket and dual antenna holes.

There’s a 12-25V DC terminal plug input along with power and reset buttons. Other features include 6x LEDs and 2x user buttons.



IGT30 and IGT-31D

The earlier IGT30 and IGT-31D have the same ruggedization features as the IGT-33V and IGT-34C and are almost identically sized at 104 x 79 x 41mm. The only difference between the two models is the addition of an isolated CANbus 2.0 A/B port on the IGT-31D.







IGT30/IGT-31D detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The IGT30 and IGT-31D are equipped with 2x microSDHC slots, a USB 2.0 host port, and the same dual LAN ports with PoE+ PD as the IGT-33V and IGT-34C. There are RS-232/422/485 and serial console ports, but they lack isolation.

The systems are further equipped with 8x digital input and 2x digital outputs, all with isolation. The wireless, buttons, LEDs, and power features are identical to the IGT-33V and IGT-34C.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IGT-30 Series IoT gateways. More information on the new IGT-33V and IGT-34C may be found in Neousys’ IGT-33V/IGT-34C announcement and product page

More on the earlier IGT30 and IGT-31D systems may be found in the IGT30/IGT-31D announcement and product page.