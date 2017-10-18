Rugged, Linux-driven HMI touch panel has built-in 4G

MYIR has launched a $239, HMI touch panel with a 7-inch resistive screen that runs Linux on a TI AM335x, and offers -10 to 70°C support and a 4G LTE module.



MYIR’s Linux-based “MY-EVC5100S-HMI” touch-panel computer is designed for HMI systems in industrial control, manufacturing, vending, food and beverage, automation, and utilities applications. MYIR has already used the platform to develop a billing display application for electric vehicle charging pile stations.







MY-EVC5100S-HMI (left) and integrated in electric vehicle charging pile station

(click images to enlarge)



The MY-EVC5100S-HMI is built around the Texas Instruments Sitara AM335x SoC, which offers a single 800MHz Cortex-A8 core. It is possible the device runs on MYIR’s MCC-AM335X-Y or MCC-AM335X-J modules which build upon the same power-efficient TI SoC.

The system ships with 256MB or 512MB DDR3 RAM and 256MB to 1GB of NAND flash. A microSD slot provides storage expansion. The system’s 7-inch resistive touchscreen offers 800 x 480 resolution and 1,000-nit luminance. There’s also a Fast Ethernet port, a USB 2.0 host port, a serial debug port, and an audio jack.

Other interfaces are available from rugged Phoenix connectors, including 2x CAN, 2x RS485, and 2x RS232 interfaces, one of which is “reused with WiFi/BT.” There are also interfaces for a built-in brown-out detection circuit and optional supercapacitor battery module.







MY-EVC5100S-HMI bottom (left) and top detail views

(click images to enlarge)







MY-EVC5100S-HMI side panel details

(click image to enlarge)



The system ships with a mini-PCIe based 4G LTE module and SIM card slot that support FDD and TDD LTE, TDSCDMA, WCDMA, and GSM. Options include 802.11b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.1 BLE modules, as well as a Si4432 RF ISM transceiver module. An external antenna supports all the wireless options.The MY-EVC5100S-HMI is further equipped with a watchdog, buzzer, and RTC. There’s a 12V power input, as well as power, reset, and boot buttons. The system is rated for an extended -10 to 70°C temperature range.

The Linux stack is based on Linux 3.14, and includes driver interfaces for various I/O and wireless devices. MYIR also provides the Qt 4.8.6 GUI with source code, as well as various demo samples.



Further information

The MY-EVC5100S-HMI touch panel is available now “for samples pricing” at $239 in single units. More information may be found on MYIR’s MY-EVC5100S-HMI announcement and product page.

